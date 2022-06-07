What were you doing in the frigid, early morning hours of last December 16? Hopefully, you were in bed. Meanwhile, Joshua Murdock was on the road, documenting the all-night journey by truck, winding deliberately through Helena and Jefferson County, of the building that’s expected, one day, to become Boulder’s day care center.
This is what journalists do: We chronicle stuff that matters. Sometimes, that reporting involves what the writer Hunter Thompson popularized as “gonzo” tactics – staying up all night in the freezing cold; or trailing crews as they battle wildfires; or rappelling with volunteers working to replace the bolts on craggy climbing routes.
Joshua, who leaves The Monitor this week, has done all that, and more — and it’s resulted in some terrific journalism. But he’s also understood that behind every gonzo escapade is a relationship. Firefighters don’t let you photograph a controlled burn unless they trust you; climbers won’t take you along unless they get that you know what you’re doing.
In his year as editor of The Monitor, Joshua has built a lot of relationships – by taking time to listen to folks over a beer or a coffee, and also by showing up for all the day-to-day things that make small towns tick: playground openings, school board meetings, sign unveilings. Showing up also is what journalists do.
Along the way, he has made The Monitor a better news organization. I’m grateful to him for that, and excited for him as he takes on a new adventure as outdoors reporter for The Missoulian.
I’m equally excited to welcome Charlie Denison as The Monitor’s new editor. Charlie is not quite new to Jefferson County: He and his wife Carrie have been visiting the area for years, and they love it. Many folks in town have already discovered that they share connections.
Charlie is a very gracious and approachable guy. (A former boss told me that Charlie was widely viewed by people in town as their favorite reporter.) I’ve been impressed by his thoughtfulness and energy, and by his deep commitment to community journalism. He knows that local journalism provides an important check on government and other civic actors — but that, at its best, it also informs and advances a community’s aspirations.
And he knows Montana: He has reported at the Glendive Ranger Review, and for nine years at the Lewistown News-Argus. (And for the past two years, he’s worked at Lewistown’s Chamber of Commerce.) This is his first gig as an editor, and he’s ready.
I’ll note that Charlie is The Monitor’s fourth editor since I took over the paper in 2018. There have been good reasons for that turnover, but I recognize that it’s tough on a community when the editor of its paper keeps leaving. So, as much as I’m grateful to Charlie and his predecessors for taking on this challenging job, I also appreciate the willingness of our readers to provide unceasing welcome and support.
Please keep the love coming: If you see Charlie at The Sweet Spot or Chubby’s or on Basin Street, say hi. Tell him your story, and let him know what you’d like The Monitor to become. He’s eager to listen.
