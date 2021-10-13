We are writing in support of Jefferson High's upcoming bond election. Our kids attended JHS, so we had many years of attending events there, and multiple generations of our family are JHS alumni. Even though we are of retirement age, we have grandchildren who will attend JHS in the future. However, even if we didn't have grandchildren, we would support the bond. The school must make needed changes to be in compliance with ADA requirements. In addition, enrollment has increased significantly and we need additional room to accommodate district students. The district has not asked for a bond since 1985 and has been a good steward of our tax dollars. It is often a cliché that "children are our future," but it is very true. A good school is good for all of society and our future. The physical facility is part of being a good school of which we can be proud. Please vote for the bond by Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.