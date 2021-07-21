The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is even more fun when you are a part of it! The Jefferson County Fair Board is looking for help with the 2021 Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, held Aug. 25–29 at the county Recreation Park south of Boulder.
There are many ways people can help, including taking entries, assisting judges, displaying exhibits or taking admission fees at the barn dance. The Fair Board is also looking for vendors to sell food and other items, and groups to do parking, breakfast Saturday morning and to sell refreshments at the barn dance Saturday night. Call Leah Lewis, at (406) 459-0689, or any other Fair Board member to sign up. To sign up to help with rodeo activities, call Brady Nordahl at (406) 531-4581.
Another way to increase the fun factor is to enter an exhibit in the fair. There is no fee to enter (except for the kids horse show, which costs $5 per child) and it is easy to enter. Judging is done by merit and every exhibit receives a ribbon. Special ribbons receive a cash prize. Don’t want your item judged? Enter it under "display only."
Thanks to prize sponsors, there are many special prizes awarded in memory of dedicated fair supporters. Look at the fair book, available in local businesses and online at jeffersoncounty-mt.gov for fair and rodeo schedule, deadlines and information on how to enter.
