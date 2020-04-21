The recent outbreak of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, has been devastating to nearly everyone. It has become a global pandemic sending a massive wave of fear to nearly everyone across the planet. The times in which we live are scary and uncharted. Nobody knows what is going to happen, but I do know one thing: we are all in this together. My name is Jadyn Bellander, and I am a Jefferson High School senior. This is how COVID-19 has impacted my senior year experience and that of others.
I have played two seasons of volleyball each year and trained every offseason for the last six years to have my senior season. And I was lucky. I was lucky enough to have my last season playing a sport I love. However, right now many other student-athletes are not that lucky. Their last season of a spring sport has been ripped away from them. Their hard work for that sport will not be paid off this season as mine was.
Abbie Supalla, a senior tennis player, said: “Tennis was just the reason I woke up happy every morning, knowing that I got to go do something I loved and compete with it. Not having it for my last season is so sad and so frustrating. I had big plans for my senior season of tennis and now I don’t even get to experience it. Tennis is all that matters to me. Some people have been telling me that I’m being dramatic about all of this, but over the last four years, my love for the sport has grown immensely. I worked year-round training to be the best I could possibly be. This last winter I went to the indoor courts at least twice a week for five months. I have been looking forward to this season for so long it feels like and I had hopes of winning divisionals and winning some games at state and maybe placing. I keep hoping tennis season isn’t completely canceled, but it seems as if it is.”
However, that is not the only last activity that seniors are missing out on. Prom has been indefinitely postponed and probably will be canceled altogether. Prom is a very valued tradition in our community and nearly everyone in the school attends. I found the perfect dress, and I had the perfect date. Prom this year was going to be epic. An epic last memory of dancing, screaming the lyrics to songs at the top of our lungs, and overall being crackheads with my best friends. Now, I might not get my senior prom, or these last memories and this last experience. COVID-19 has ripped away the final sports season and prom memories from many.
According to Kaylee Hecht, a JHS senior, “I don’t really miss school, I’m just sad that we are missing out on a lot of our senior year and all the fun things we had planned that probably aren’t going to happen. Like prom and our trips. And we won’t be able to see everyone one last time. Our last day hit us and we didn’t even know it.”
Due to school closing and the transition to online classes, classes have gotten way harder, and there are fewer opportunities for extra credit. This means the GPA of many may plummet, a situation that could devastate class rank. All of the hard work academically of students will not be paid off in the same way it would without this virus.
Of course, many of these trivial things do not matter much anyway, because the Class of 2020 may not even have a graduation ceremony. We may not have the chance to sit alphabetically, shoulder to shoulder, in a cap and gown surrounded by all of our friends and families honoring the hard work it took to sit in that chair. We may not get to spend hours decorating our cap and wait for the moment to throw them in the air. We may not walk across that stage to receive our diplomas and shake the hands of our administrators as they beam with pride.
I know that in the midst of this global pandemic, fear surrounds each moment of every day and many health care and other essential workers are risking their lives in order to help contain the virus and keep the country moving in a time of national panic. I know that there are hundreds of thousands of people who have fallen ill to COVID-19, many of whom have perished or will not recover. However, looking at a big picture doesn’t make losing my last two months of high school any easier. I have worked hard for the last 12 years, and I have expected everything to pay off when May comes around. Coronavirus has taken away the last most precious memories of high school. It has stripped from us the most eagerly anticipated moments thus far in our young adult lives. But as depressing as this is, I am thankful for my health and the health of those dear to me. It may be petty to mourn the loss of my senior year in a time when many are mourning the loss of loved ones, but we are all in this together, and we will get through it together.
