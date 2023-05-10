IMG_7969.jpg

Kale Strozewski, third from right, stands with the reACT coalition at the Capitol. (Photo courtesy of Rochelle Hesford)

A month ago the eighth grade reACT Coalition went on a two-day journey in Helena called Celebration on the Hill. The first day they learned how to speak up properly about proposed legislation. They talked with many different groups and organizations in Montana as they were taught how to give testimony and speak up for a better Montana. The reACT kids learned about some threatening bills for a better Montana and their organization. Some bills tried to change the indoor air act but luckily they were tabled. The only bill left to worry about was House Bill 469, which threatened to reduce funding by 50% to tobacco prevention groups.

