A month ago the eighth grade reACT Coalition went on a two-day journey in Helena called Celebration on the Hill. The first day they learned how to speak up properly about proposed legislation. They talked with many different groups and organizations in Montana as they were taught how to give testimony and speak up for a better Montana. The reACT kids learned about some threatening bills for a better Montana and their organization. Some bills tried to change the indoor air act but luckily they were tabled. The only bill left to worry about was House Bill 469, which threatened to reduce funding by 50% to tobacco prevention groups.
It was the mission of the reACT kids to speak with HD75 representative Marta Bertoglio about preventing the threatening HB469. The day started off slow with some doughnuts, coffee, tea and exploration of the Capitol building. Then the reACT kids listened to a speech given by Miss Teen Montana Annika Bennion in the rotunda. After speaking with Bennion for a bit the group continued an adventure deeper within the Capitol. They sat in on a bill in the Senate and ventured over to the House. Some of the personnel found the group and led them on a tour through the House.
The tour led to the floor of the House, where a very expensive and large Charlie Russell painting loomed over them. The architecture amazed everyone. After learning some more interesting facts about the Capitol building, they headed back for lunch to speak with their representative. After speaking with Bertoglio they learned more about how to speak with legislators and taught Bertoglio about a serious problem in their community. The reACT Coalition continued to talk with her and a few other representatives, but unfortunately they had to head home.
Then out of nowhere the coalition ran into representative Laura Smith, who invited them to sit in on a House meeting. Since the meeting would start soon they said "yes" and joined in. One of everyone's favorite parts came from this excursion. The whole reACT group was introduced in front of the House. Everyone left the Capitol feeling excited, happy and extremely tired.
