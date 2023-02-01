Jane Hamman's submission published in the Jan. 25 Boulder Monitor cites three sources in support of her contention that Montana needs election reform. Those sources:
Real Clear Politics: Described by The New York Times as "aggressively pro-Trump" and "taking on his battles and raging against the left."
dailysignal.com
: The dailysignal.com
website describes itself as "a conservative American political media news website." It also says it was founded by The Heritage Foundation.
There are plenty of media sources that have debunked the claims of election fraud. If Jane Hamman wants to convince me, she needs to present a more balanced argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.