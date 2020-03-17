I have been against land mines since I was in High School and my brother fought in Viet Nam. In July 29, 1997, the New York Times reported that 64,000 troops (individuals) were injured or lost their lives, (report, based on a review of a 15-volume set of Army documents on mine warfare). I have recently been appalled that President Trump has re-instituted the use of those weapons. “The President has canceled the Obama administrations’ policy to prohibit United States military forces from employing anti-personnel landmines outside of the Korean Peninsula.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. Feb 2020.
Personally, I have 3 sons who have served and 2 who have been deployed overseas. I was an occupational therapist and worked at a VA in Texas in the 70’s with Veterans. I checked the statistics off the internet: During 1980-1993, the incidence of landmine-related injuries doubled resulting in an estimated 2000 deaths or injuries each month. Approximately 120 million landmines are buried in 71 countries throughout the world.
I feel powerless in today’s government situation. But I feel compelled to express my concerns. I have erected a Broken Chair symbolizing my concerns. Come by and see it. Stop and read the information. There is one in Geneva, Switzerland. It is 10 meters high. It is an effort to get every nation in the world to sign a treaty to stop the use of land mines and cluster bombs. (Wikipedia) I hope others will take notice and think about what they should do! Contact your legislators and tell them how you feel.
— Connie Grenz, Boulder
