Regarding Boulder volunteer firemen, emergency responders and police:
At 6 a.m. on Feb. 23, Boulder’s emergency personnel responded to a fire call at the Mine Motel. My neighbor in an adjoining residence unit experienced a heating unit that blew out its heating element, producing sparks, smoke and a good amount of distress. This could have been a much bigger problem resulting in serious property damage.
I just want to acknowledge and commend the professionalism of emergency personnel and the speed with which they responded to this call on a -24 degree morning. Their swift response and thorough attention to the origin of the problem was terrific.
We can be confident in our community of emergency responders. Thanks, Boulder’s finest!
With much appreciation,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.