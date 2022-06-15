June 11th 1880 142 years ago
Jeanette Rankin is born in Missoula. She would represent Montana in the United States House of Representatives in 1916 and again in 1940. Rankin’s first term was during a time when women did not have a federal right to vote, although Montana had guaranteed the right in 1914. She remains the only woman elected to Congress from Montana.
June 27th 1888, 134 years ago
A fight at Alhambra Hot Spring’s bar turns deadly when the bartender shoots one man and injures another in an attempt to break up the fight.
June 14th 1893, 129 years ago
A fire in breaks out in Corbin, destroying a saloon, a hotel, a store, and four houses. Fortunately, there was no loss of life reported.
Charles Warfield is arrested for the heinous crime of stealing more than 36 pounds of butter from the Winslow Ranch in Whitehall.
June 17th 1896, 126 years ago
Someone called the “King of Necromancers” visits Corbin. His true identity, as well as how many people he raised from the dead to get that title, is unknown.
June 1st 1898, 124 years ago
Construction finishes on what is now known as the Old Red Schoolhouse in Clancy. Classes will formally begin a year later in 1899.
June 5th 1901, 121 years ago
The Montana School for the Deaf and Dumb honors its first graduates, Lena Flesher and Blaine Hurst.
June 27th 1908, 114 years ago
William Whetstone, one of the first county commissioners of Jefferson County, is murdered in Clancy when struck in the back of the head with a rock. He was 70 years old.
June 2nd 1924, 98 years ago
The Indian Citizenship Act is signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge, granting all Native Americans full citizenship and voting rights in the United States.
Questions? Comments? More information to share? Visit the Jefferson County Museum
5 North Main Street, Clancy Montana 59634. Open year-round: Fridays 1-5 PM, Saturdays 10:30 AM to 4 PM
Or conduct your own research at MontanaNewspapers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.