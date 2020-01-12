The Monitor, a dynamic weekly paper and online news site in Jefferson County, Montana, is looking for an editor to lead our news organization.
The Monitor is under new ownership. The paper aims to sustain its historically strong journalism, but it has made several strategic shifts in its first year to better serve its audience and community while ensuring its financial sustainability. These changes include:
- Introduction of a dynamic online news site – and a shift, over time, to a digital-first publication strategy.
- A strong emphasis on solutions reporting, surfacing and investigating potential responses to the challenges facing Jefferson County
- Focus on a few “tentpole” issues that drive enterprise reporting
- Expansion of local news coverage in communities outside Boulder
- Online and offline engagement activities that augment the paper’s solutions reporting, catalyzing constructive and inclusive public discourse that points the community toward action
- Development of interactive mechanisms to track audience engagement, coverage interests, and questions
We're looking for a strong all-around journalist who is passionate about local news to continue this important transition. This is a "Swiss Army knife" role: The editor will direct content strategy, report, produce visuals, and design pages, directing a growing team of freelancers and volunteers.
Boulder is an energetic rural city within an hour of Helena, Bozeman, and Butte, and two hours from Missoula. It's a great place for outdoor recreation, and also a warm and welcoming community.
Send your CV, a letter of interest, and/or questions to Keith Hammonds, publisher, at keith@boulder-monitor.com.
