The Monitor, a dynamic weekly paper and online news site in Jefferson County, Montana, is looking for a part-time reporter.
We have an opening for a half-time reporter to cover the communities of Clancy, Jefferson City, and Montana City. As we build audience and subscriptions in that part of Jefferson County, we need a journalist who will provide strong news and enterprise coverage.
The Monitor is a 112-year-old paper with a heritage of strong, independent reporting. We have made several strategic shifts to better serve our audience and community while ensuring financial sustainability. These changes include:
- Introduction of a dynamic online news site – and a gradual shift to a digital-first publication strategy.
- A strong emphasis on solutions reporting, surfacing and investigating potential responses to the challenges facing Jefferson County
- Focus on five “tentpole” issues that drive enterprise reporting
- Online and offline engagement activities that augment the paper’s solutions reporting, catalyzing constructive and inclusive public discourse that points the community toward action
- Development of interactive mechanisms to track audience engagement, coverage interests, and questions
We're looking for a strong all-around journalist who is passionate about local news to continue this important transition. This is a "Swiss Army knife" role: The hire will report and write stories, produce visuals, and host local engagement activities, reporting to our editor.
Clancy, Jefferson City, and Montana City are nestled in mountains but just minutes from Helena and within two hours of both Bozeman and Missoula. Jefferson County is a great place for outdoor recreation, and also a warm and energetic community.
Pay: $16k-$19k/year for 20-hour work week.
Send your CV, a letter of interest, and/or questions to Keith Hammonds, publisher, at keith@boulder-monitor.com.
