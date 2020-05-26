A man who intended to press the brakes instead hit the gas and drove his tan Chevy SUV over a curb and into the side of an apartment at Big Boulder Residences on May 20 at 5:40 p.m., according to Boulder chief of police, Joe Canzona and a complaint filed in Jefferson County Justice Court.
Raymond Anderson, 64, was arrested in connection with operating a motor vehicle without Insurance, DUI, careless driving and felony criminal endangerment.
No one was injured except for a couple of scrapes suffered by Anderson, according to Canzona. The cost of the damage to the apartment won’t be known until an adjuster is brought in, according to Bobbie Sue Carothers, a Big Boulder Residences property manager.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 in Jefferson County Justice Court. Anderson will appear for a preliminary hearing in District Court on June 10.
