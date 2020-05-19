Area medical clinics have so far been able to obtain adequate supplies to conduct COVID-19 testing, with those results being processed by the state Public Health Lab, said Karen Wandel, RN, department supervisor for Jefferson County Public Health.
As of May 13, 78 Jefferson County residents have been tested, with three coming up positive, according to Molly Carey, clinic coordinator for Jefferson County Public Health.
Of those three who tested positive, one was a man who contracted the disease while outside the state and he hasn’t been in Montana for some time. The other two cases were identified in March and have since recovered.
So far, local medical clinics have been able to keep up with the demand for testing and the Jefferson County Health Department is not collecting any specimens at this time, said Wandel.
As of May 18, 28,167 tests had been administered in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Of those, there were 470 confimed cases.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced last week that he secured 19,500 testing swabs and 9,000 viral transport medium from the federal government so those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested.
Bullock also plans to boost testing over the next several months, to include a goal of conducting 60,000 tests per month and prioritize testing for vulnerable individuals in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and tribal communities, and to ensure there are enough supplies to continue testing those with COVID-19 related symptoms.
Sen. Steve Daines also announced last week that Montana will receive $49.9 million to develop, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests. This includes $16 million that Daines secured for testing in Montana in the Phase 3.5 of Congress’ response to the disease.
Last week, the Jefferson County Health Department announced that clinicians statewide have been advised to use their judgement to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and if they should be tested, according to an announcement Carey prepared for Jefferson County radio.
The Boulder Clinic and the Whitehall Medical Clinic have medical providers that can evaluate patients and determine if testing is necessary.
