Constitutional amendment No. 46
This amendment would modify the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for constitutional amendments from the people must be signed by at least 10% of the qualified electors in two-fifths of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.
Constitutional amendment No. 47.
This amendment would modify the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least 5% of the qualified electors in one-third of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.
Constitutional amendment No. 118
This initiative would amend the Montana Constitution to allow the legislature or the people by initiative to establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming or possessing marijuana.
Legislative Referendum No. 130
This referendum would generally restrict a county, city town, consolidated local government or other local government unit’s authority to regulate the carrying of firearms. It removes a local government unit’s power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons or to restrict the carrying of unconcealed firearms except in publicly owned and occupied buildings under the local government unit’s jurisdiction It repeals a local government unit’s authority to prevent or suppress the possession of firearms by convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens and minors. Federal and other state firearm restrictions would remain unchanged, including for these individuals. Local firearm ordinances that conflict with LR-130 could not be enforced.
Initiative No. 190
This initiative would legalize the possession and use of limited amounts of marijuana for adults over the age of 21. It requires the Department of Revenue to license and regulate the cultivation, transportation and sale of marijuana and marijuana infused products and to inspect premises where marijuana is cultivated and sold. It requires licensed laboratories to test marijuana and marijuana-infused products for potency and contaminants. I-190 establishes a 20% tax on non-medical marijuana, 10.5% of the tax revenue goes to the state general fund, with the rest dedicated to accounts for conservation programs, substance abuse treatment, veterans’ services, healthcare costs and localities where marijuana is sold. I-190 allows a person currently serving a sentence for an act permitted by I-190 to apply for resentencing or an expungement of the conviction. I-190 prohibits advertising of marijuana and related products.
Marijuana taxes and fees will generate about $48 million annually by 2025. Marijuana fees will fund program administration and enforcement. Marijuana taxes will contribute to the general fund and special revenue accounts for conservation, veterans’ services, substance abuse treatment, healthcare and local governments. The general fund will net $4 million.
Source: The 2020 November ballot for Jefferson County
