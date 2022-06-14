For the first time since its establishment in 1894, St. Catherine Catholic Church in Boulder soon will not celebrate weekly Masses.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena announced on June 4 that Father Gregory Lively, administrator of St. Catherine since July of 2021, will be transferred to Dillon. The Diocese attributed Lively's transfer and the church's closure to staff shortages.
St. Catherine's is not the only church that has been affected by these issues, with St. Jude the Apostle in Lincoln and St. Thomas the Apostle in Helmville also being forced to suspend services.
Austin A. Vetter, the Bishop of the region’s Diocese, stated that “this isn't the first community being affected by staffing shortages," and added, "it’s hard to see it happen. For the members of the church, that’s their community that’s being disrupted.”
He continued to say that the closures are reevaluated annually by a group of priests and members to determine if the resources are available to host Masses again. And although there won’t be any Masses in Boulder, the congregation is still looking for ways to be involved together by using the community center and having gatherings. Vetter said “they still want their congregation to have a presence in town and with each other.” And for St. John the Evangelist (the Mission Church of Boulder), on Highway 69, this will mean no gatherings in the near future.
Maintenance and upkeep for St. John the Evangelist Church, however, is covered by a sizable stipend from the late Peggy Quinn, a devoted parishioner.
Larrey Lattin, a parishioner at St. Catherine, said the pandemic certainly brought challenges, but the number of average attendees was starting to regain momentum. According to parishioner Anita McCauley, there is a "hardcore group of parishioners vigilant about being there." The number of attendees averages around 30, McCauley said. This being the case, parishioners remain hopeful the congregation can maintain a presence in the area.
As far as the church's property is concerned, there will still be maintenance and care done by the parishioners until Masses are resumed. And, there will still be uses for the community center, that will aid in keeping everything running until Mass resumes. The care and maintenance of St. John the Evangelist will still be continued under the means and stipend that have been set up previously. Other maintenance and upkeep costs are funded independently by the community.
Father Lively will move to the St. Rose of Lima Parish in Dillon July 1. Father John Crutchfield, who currently serves the Catholic churches in Madison County, will also serve Boulder and Whitehall for the time being. It is undetermined at this time how Crutchfield plans to organize Masses.
Dan Bartleson, director of communications for the Diocese of Helena, said he believes in Crutchfield and is optimistic there will come a time for Masses in the area to resume.
Father Crutchfield will be in Boulder Monday, June 20, and will meet with parishioners at 5 p.m. at St. Catherine. He hopes to determine the next steps moving forward with help from the congregation.
"As painful as this is, it's good to know the bishop understands this is a difficult situation," Bartleson said. "The moves he's making are hopeful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.