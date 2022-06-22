Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.