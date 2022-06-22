In the article "St. Catherine to suspend weekly masses" on the front page of the June 15 issue of the Boulder Monitor the date for Father Cruthfield's meeting was incorrect. Father Crutchfield will meet with the congregation Monday, June 27, at 5 p.m., not Monday, June 20. The Monitor apologizes for any inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.