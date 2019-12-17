One-hundred-and-forty-six matches in three days – and another fourth-place finish at a big tournament: It was a packed weekend for Jefferson High wrestling team.
The Panthers made their 2019-20 home debut on Dec. 12, hosting a mixer with East Helena, Highwood and Three Forks. In the mixer format, wrestlers are matched against opponents in their weight class and no team scores are kept. The Panthers suited up 16 wrestlers for the competition.
In the mixer’s first round, Leo Anderson, Christian and Dominick Davis, Cody St. Clair, John Armstrong, Eli Reed, Kaden Johnson, Gracie Olds, Miles Dodge, Joe Riehl, Talon DeMers and Matt Riehl all secured victories – every one by pin. In the second round, Anderson, Christian Davis, St. Clair, Armstrong, Reed, Johnson, Olds, Dodge, Demers, Braeden Jones and Jeyden Sullivan all had their hands raised for the win by pin.
Jefferson then traveled to the Whitehall Alumni Dual Team Tournament, Dec. 13 and 14. With 20 teams competing, the Panthers suited up 18 wrestlers, filling 12 of a possible 13 weight classes.
The Panthers opened against Great Falls Central – and came away with a lopsided 60-12 victory. The winners: Briana Garcia at 103 pounds, Christian and Dominick Davis at 113, St. Clair at 126, Reed at 138, Johnson at 145, Dodge at 152, Jones at 160, Dakota Dorn at 182 and Riehl at 205.
Next up was Butte High JV. Jefferson once again dominated with a 54-18 victory. Anderson at 103 pounds, Christian Davis, St. Clair, Armstrong at 138, Reed, Dodge, Jones, Dorn and Riehl scored points, with all but Riehl winning by pin.
Then came North Freemont, ID. Jefferson hadn’t beaten the Idaho team since 2002. This time, in a close and exciting dual, the Panthers were able to pick up a 48-30 victory. The scoring this time came from Anderson, the Davis twins, St. Clair, Clara Lufkin at 132 pounds, Reed, Dorn and Riehl.
The final dual of the day was against White Sulphur Springs – and this turned out to be another one-sided affair, with Jefferson winning 66-6. Anderson, the Davis twins, St. Clair, Lufkin, Armstrong, Reed, Johnson, Jones, Dorn and Riehl all scored wins.
With four wins on the day, Jefferson finished first in its pool, qualifying for the championship bracket in Saturday’s action. They picked up then where they had left off the day before, bringing down Helena Capital’s JV squad, 51-21.
And then, the semifinal dual against Elkhorn rival Broadwater – and finally, Jefferson suffered its first loss of the tournament, by 42-34. Leo Anderson, Davis twins, Cody St. Clair, Dakota Dorn and Matt Riehl scored in the losing cause.
That put the Panthers in the consolation semifinals – once again paired up against North Freemont, ID. The dual was a mirror image of the previous day’s, with Jefferson winning by the same 48-30 margin. Anderson, the Davis twins, St. Clair, Lufkin, Reed, Dorn and Riehl all scored in this one.
The win put Jefferson in the consolation finals against yet another Class AA school, Billings West JV. The score see-sawed back and forth, with Billings finally eking out the win, 39-36 – leaving Jefferson in fourth place for the tournament.
Anderson, St. Clair and Dorn led the Panthers with a spotless 8-0 record over both days. Riehl was 7-1 while Christian and Dominick Davis and Eli Reed were 6-2. St. Clair, who between Jefferson’s mixer and the Whitehall tourney went 10-0 with eight pins – while wrestling up a weight class – was selected as JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. Jones had the quick pin of the week, taking down his opponent in 9 seconds during the Jefferson Mixer.
While the varsity duals were taking place on Saturday, Jefferson’s JV squad competed in a mixer. Cole Jeske and Kaden Johnson each picked up three wins, while Jeyden Sullivan notched one. Johnson, who went 8-0 on the week with seven pins, was selected as JHS Panther JV Wrestler of the week.
The Panther wrestling team returns to action Dec. 20 and 21 at the CMR Holiday Classic Tournament with over 40 schools participating, including top teams from Classes AA, A and BC. This one will be tougher than the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.