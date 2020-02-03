As they ramped up for the post-season, Jefferson High’s wrestlers enjoyed a relatively relaxed week with two competitions close to home.
On Jan. 28, the Panthers traveled to Anaconda for a dual meet. Jefferson flexed its muscles early and often, coming away with a 48-21 victory in front of a large crowd in Anaconda’s “Snake Pit.”
Panther winners on the evening were Leo Anderson, Cody St. Clair, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Jeyden Sullivan, Talon DeMers, Dakota Dorn and Matt Riehl. Anderson, Oxarart, Armstrong and DeMers won by pin.
Two nights later, Jefferson got on the bus once more – this time to Townsend for a mixer that included Deer Lodge, East Helena, Highwood, Three Forks and Whitehall.
The Panthers suited up fourteen wrestlers for this one. Anderson, at 103 pounds, came away with three pins in three matches, showing the form that has made him dominant all season. St. Clair, at 120 pounds, Oxarart at 132, and Braeden Jones at 160 each registered two pins. Riehl scored one pin and one decision.
Eli Reed at 145, Miles Dodge at 152, Sullivan at 160, and Dorn at 182 had one pin apiece, while Christian and Dominick Davis both won a match by decision at 113 pounds. And Jefferson finished their final regular-season competition with a 17-13 record.
Jace Oxarart was selected as JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. A freshman wrestling in a very competitive class, Oxarart picked up a valuable pin in the Anaconda Dual and registered two pins in the Townsend Mixer. Anderson had the JHS Panther Quick Pin of the week, dispatching his opponent in 13 seconds during the Townsend Mixer.
The Panthers get a short break before the Southern BC Divisional Tournament in Cascade this Saturday, Feb. 8. Jefferson looks to be in the trophy hunt, but it will face tough competition from Columbus, Townsend, Manhattan and Whitehall.
Wrestlers will need to place in the top four in their weight class to earn All-Conference honors and qualify for the state tournament held at the Metra in Billings on Feb. 14 and 15.
