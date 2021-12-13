Jefferson High’s wrestlers spend most of their winter on the road; nearly every weekend, it’s a different tournament in some other school’s gym somewhere across the state.
So it’s a treat, each December, for the Panthers to compete in front of friendly fans in their home gym for the Jefferson Mixer. On December 9, the team hosted squads from Anaconda, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Manhattan, Three Forks and White Sulphur Springs. The crowd was raucous, and the wrestling was taut.
In the mixer format, wrestlers are matched up against opponents in their weight class; no team scores are kept. In the first round, Leo Anderson at 113 pounds, Dylan Mikesell and Reed Zander at 120, Cameron Mikesell at 126, Brady Armstrong at 170 and Jeyden Sullivan at 205 all won by pin. In the second, Anderson, Dayton Brown at 126, Dylan and Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong at 145, Brady Armstrong, Braeden Jones at 182 and Sullivan had their hands raised for the win, again all by pin. Nik Richard at 120 pounds, Wyatt Rauch at 170 and Micah Hartman at 182 also suited up.
The next day, the Panthers traveled down Highway 69 for the two-day Whitehall Alumni Dual Team Tournament, featuring 20 teams. The Panthers suited up 13 wrestlers, but filled just nine weight classes out of 13.
The Panthers opened with a 48-30 win against Bozeman Gallatin’s JV squad. Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong, Brady Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan scored points, with all but Anderson winning by pin.
Next up was Three Forks. Jefferson once again dominated, taking a 48-24 victory. Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong, Brady Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan scored points for Jefferson with the Armstrongs, Jones and Sullivan winning by pin.
The Panthers third dual was against Billings West’s JV. This proved to be the toughest match of the day: The Panthers prevailed in a close and exciting dual, 45-30, with points from Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong, Brady Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan.
In the day’s final dual, Jefferson overpowered Helena Capital’s JV, 60-12. Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown, Cameron Mikesell, Jeremiah Meskimen, John Armstrong, Brady Armstrong, Rauch, Jones and Sullivan all won, with Brown, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan doing so by pin.
Jefferson finished the day first in their pool, qualifying for the championship bracket in Saturday’s action. The Panthers started the second day where they had left off, picking up a 36-15 win over Dillon, a Class A school. Anderson, Dylan and Cameron Mikesell, Meskimen, John and Brady Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan scored for Jefferson, with Meskimen, Brady Armstrong and Jones winning by pin.
Next up was the semifinal dual against cross-county rival Whitehall. Jefferson came out on fire and built a 24-0 lead before Whitehall scored its first points, setting the stage for a 42-30 victory and a spot in the championship. Anderson, both Mikesells, Brown, John Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan all stapled their opponents to the mat.
Jefferson met Anaconda in the finals. In an exciting dual, the Panthers built up a lead only to have the Copperheads narrow the deficit. Eventually, though, Jefferson sealed the championship with a 42-27 victory, on wins by Anderson, both Mikesells, Brown, both Armstrongs, and Sullivan.
Over the two days, Anderson, Dylan and Cameron Mikesell, and John Armstrong all scored perfect 7-0 records, while Brown, Brady Armstrong, Jones and Sullivan finished at 6-1. Dylan Mikesell, who went 9-0 on the week, including eight pins, was selected as the JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. And Jones notched the quick pin of the week, taking his Billings West opponent in 14 seconds.
Coach’s comments: We had a great crowd at both our home mixer and the Whitehall Duals. And we managed to finish as champions for the second week in a row, which is terrific since we have had wrestlers out sick. Once we get our lineup to full strength it will be even more exciting to see what we can accomplish.
The Panthers return to action this Friday and Saturday at the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic Tournament. With over 40 school participating including the best from Class AA, A and BC, this competition promises to be even tougher than the state tournament.
