On January 2, about a month later than usual, Jefferson High School’s basketball teams will host Choteau High’s Bulldogs for the first games of the 2020-21 campaign.
Unless, of course, they don’t: One lesson from the early going in college basketball this fall has been that the season may well play out in fits and starts, subject to last-minute cancellations and scheduling contortions as the COVID-19 virus wends its way into gyms and locker rooms.
That prospect can be disconcerting. “It’s in the back of your mind,” says Sarah Layng, second-year coach of Jefferson’s girls’ team. “That’s the girls’ biggest stress. They’re nervous about everybody staying healthy and games getting cancelled.” (Last year’s state championships were called off suddenly, along with most everything else, as the pandemic emerged.)
Much about the Panthers’ day-to-day has changed. Coaches wear masks (they don’t like it); and players do, too, when they’re not involved in play. Each kid has her or his own numbered ball for practices and designated partners for drills.
Students got used to this regime during summer ball, according to boys’ coach Anthony Connole. “We set the precedent early in open gyms. We were checking temperatures every day; if you had a temperature, you went home. We were pretty strict about it, and we set expectations. We just tell them: if you want to have a season, we have to do our part.”
Layng adds: “I tell the girls, It’s tough — but in the long run, you’re going to be so much stronger and grateful for things, and you’ll know how to rise above adversity.” But she admits: “When you’re in that moment, you feel it’s not fair. It’s long, and it’s been exhausting.”
Amid the significant distraction, the Panthers will try to improve on last year’s season, when both girls’ and boys’ Panther squads finished in the middle of their conferences and failed to get past the District tournament.
Here’s what to look for.
Boys basketball
What do you do when all the tall kids leave? You go for speed.
A year ago, the Panthers had 6’3” Josiah Williams and 6’6” Derek Nygaard anchoring their frontcourt, and state champion high-jumper Avery Stiles, 6’2”, on a wing. That trio averaged 23 points per game and 16 of the team’s 29 rebounds.
All three, along with all-conference point guard Jaxson Yanzick, have graduated, leaving juniors Jake Genger, at 6’1”, and Joey Visser, 6’0”, the tallest of this year’s team.
“We’ll try to use athleticism to best of our ability,” says Connole, whose 2019-20 squad finished 5-5 in District 5B and 9-9 overall. “We’ll try to run an up-tempo game, even more than last year.”
That means a lot of running. This is what the Panthers do in practice: Running, conditioning, and more running. Rebounds to fast breaks. Outlet passes and sprints down the court. Transition drills – three on two, five on four — all in service of outrunning their taller opponents.
Look for junior Tyler Harrington to run the point, with Braden Morris and third-year starter Trent McMaster, who averaged close to 10 points per game last year, anchoring the other guard positions; Visser at forward; and Genger in the post. (The Panthers have no seniors on the roster; Cade Coate, the only junior on last year’s squad, is out for the season after shoulder surgery.)
On defense, the Panthers will focus on a help-side strategy, trying to preventing opposition passes from finding their way into the post. “And if they do, Connole said, “Jake [Genger] will have to fight his hardest. He’s a tough kid, good with his body, and he’ll use his quickness to work around them.”
Girls basketball
Like most coaches, Layng talks a lot about team chemistry. This year’s Lady Panthers, she says, are a balanced group that works well together and takes coaching easily. “We have a lot of girls who understand our philosophy and concepts well: How to read and react, what kind of shots we want to take, playing smart basketball. The returning girls are very experienced with all that.”
But it’s hard not to dwell – as other teams inevitably will – on junior Rachel Van Blaricom, an all-state selection last year and the team’s leading scorer in each of her first two seasons of high school ball. Van Blaricom is skilled ball-handler who’s confident driving into the lane; a serious threat from outside; and a smart player who sees the floor well and feeds her teammates.
The question is: Can the Panthers come up with enough threats on offense to counteract the double-teams that opponents will put on Van Blaricom?
Layng thinks so: “We have a lot of weapons,” she said. “We’ve got players who can score and create. We can kick to people who will shoot outside. I don’t see any weaknesses.”
The Panthers return six seniors, including Olivia Lyons and Abbie Youde, both six-foot-plus players who will replace (with significantly more height) graduated Grace Jones in the post. Samantha Zody will join Grace Alexander in the backcourt, and Rebecca Nelson and Hailee Stiles can switch between guard and forward.
That core is joined by Dakota Edmisten, a third-year varsity player and one of the team’s sharpest outside shooters; and Cia Stuber, a junior who sat out a transfer year in 2019-20 but will help anchor the point this season.
Look for Sweet Grass County High School, which swept through the 2019-20 season undefeated and earned a place in the Class B state championship, to return a strong squad this year; Jefferson is scheduled to face the Herders at home in a key test Jan. 9. And Whitehall, which made it to last year’s Divisional tournament, will bring back all five of its starters.
