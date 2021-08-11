Seems like the summer is going by fast. I will be glad not to have the smoke and very hot days that we’ve seen this year, but that is the beauty of living in Montana when fall sports start up and high school competition is just around the corner.
Practices for volleyball, football and cross-country begin this Friday, Aug. 13, at Jefferson High School. Football and volleyball will kick things off that day with two sessions, 8–10 a.m. and 4–6 p.m. Check the JHS web page or Facebook for a complete schedule of practices after that. Cross-country will be running only in the mornings.
Volleyball will start its season on Friday, Aug. 27, with a road match against Columbus. Cross-country hosts the first meet of the season on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Boulder. And the junior varsity football team will compete in a jamboree on Monday, Aug. 30, in Manhattan.
Varsity football has a packed fall. It opens Friday, Sept. 3, against Whitehall—a non-conference game since Whitehall has moved to another district this year for football only. Then it is on to Cut Bank Sept. 10 and Big Fork Sept. 17, at home Sept. 24 versus Columbus, at Three Forks Oct. 1, at Sweet Grass County Oct. 8, and at home versus Manhattan Oct. 15 and Broadwater Oct. 22. The post-season will begin Oct. 30. All regular season varsity football games start at 7 p.m.
The junior varsity footballers host Three Forks Sept. 13, then play at Townsend Sept. 20, at Columbus Sept. 27, at home versus Fairfield Oct. 4 and Sweet Grass County Oct. 11, and at Manhattan Oct. 18. Junior games start at 4 p.m.
After their Columbus match-up, the volleyball squads travel to Three Forks Sept. 4 and host Livingston Sept. 7. Then they’re at Broadwater Sept. 9, at home versus Sweet Grass County Sept. 11, at Manhattan Sept. 14 and Whitehall Sept. 18, at home versus Three Forks Sept. 23 and Columbus Sept. 24, at Choteau Sept. 25 and Livingston Sept. 30
The annual Jefferson High tournament is Oct. 2. Then, the Panthers play at home versus Broadwater Oct. 5, at Sweet Grass County Oct. 7, at home versus Whitehall Oct. 14, at the Butte Central tournament Oct. 15 and 16, and at home versus Manhattan Oct. 21. The District 5B tournament will be Oct. 28–29 in Manhattan. Divisionals will be at Huntley Project Nov. 4–6 and state championships is at Bozeman Nov. 11–13. Game start times change during the season, so please check the school web or Facebook, or watch The Boulder Monitor each week.
The cross-country teams will complete at the Belgrade meet Sept. 2, then at Bozeman Sept. 11, Mountain West in Missoula Sept. 18, Butte Sept. 25, Three Forks Oct. 2, Helena Oct. 7, West Yellowstone Oct. 9 and Townsend Oct. 16. States is in Missoula Oct. 23. Start times vary.
