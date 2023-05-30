Three-peat!
If three consecutive state championships constitutes a dynasty, the Jefferson High boys’ track and field team has arrived. The Panthers capped another very successful season last weekend in Butte by taking the Class B crown. Again.
Jefferson put a total of 72 points on the board, putting together a strong all-around performance with medals in distance running, hurdles, relay, jumping, and throwing. Florence-Carlton finished second with 57 points, and Missoula-Loyola third with 55.
Luke Mest led the Panthers’ running game, placing 3rd in the 1600 in 4:33.22, and 2nd in the 3200 in 10:02.69. Dylan Root won the 110 hurdles in 14:48, and 5th in the 300 hurdles in 42.14, capping a brilliant senior season. And the 4x400 relay team of Luke Strizich, Root, Jace Oxarart and Luke Oxarart took 2nd in 44.27.
In the field events, it was Hunter Stevens winning the high jump at 6’, and 5th in the triple jump at 40’ 7”. Dalton Noble won the shot put with a throw of 50’ 11” and was TK in the discus. Tavan McMaster took fourth in the shot put at 45’3.25”, and third in the discus at 140’ 1”. Jace Oxarart placed third in the javelin with a throw of 152’ 11”. And Dylan Steven was 9th in the shot put at 42’ 8”.
What a great accomplishment for the Panthers. And loaded mostly with underclassmen, they’ll be in the chase for another championship next spring.
Meanwhile, the lady Panthers, short some of their team members, ended up with just 7 points, good for 20th place. The top three girls teams were Missoula-Loyola, with 68 points, Huntley Project with 66, and Sweet Grass County with 38.
Clare Ronayne took 6th in the 100, in 13.04, and 5th in the 200 in 26.74. Emma McCauley was 5th in the 100 hurdles in 16.36, while MacKenzie Layng was 6th in the javelin throw at 115’1”. The team of Maddy Averill, McCauley, Layng and Ronayne placed 6th in the 4x100 relay in 51:43, and the 4x400 team of Hannah Stevens, Ronayne, Arena Faler, and Layng finished 9th in 4:20.87.
Tennis
In the state tennis tournament, Morgan Knickerbocker beat Kaidence Schmidt of Cut Bank 6-3,6-4, but lost to TK Munding of Loyola 1-6, 4-6, in the second round and then to TK Hawks 2-6, 3-6. Bailee Silvonen lost to Emeryn Degroot of Valley Christian 4-6, 0-6, then beat TK Magill of Big Fork 6-2, 6-4, before falling to TK Moran of Wolf Point girl 4-6, 2-6.
In the doubles bracket, Aliza Hayes and TK Quigley dropped their first match to TK Ranson and TK Troyer of Bigfork, 6-2, 6-4. In the consolation bracket, they lost to TK Yttredahl and TK Dunaway of Cut Bank, 6-3, 7-5.
It is a great thing to make State in any sport. Congratulations, girls.
