It wasn’t quite a state championship. But it still felt electric.
Jefferson High’s volleyball team capped a great year with a second-place finish at last weekend’s Class B state tournament, overcoming a first-round loss to a familiar foe before finally falling to a dominant Huntley Project squad.
The Panthers opened the competition with a disappointing loss to Choteau, the number one seed out of the North. The squads had met twice in the regular season, and both matches had been close. This one would prove a marathon.
The first set saw 11 ties, up to 19, before Choteau put down the next 6 points to take the win 25-19. In the second, the Panthers went on a 13-1 run powered mostly by hard kills by Dakota Edmisten and Rachel Van Blaricom. Gracie Leiva put over an ace, blocks by Sophie Livesay and Baylee Toney kept the momentum going, and Jefferson took the set 25-14.
Volleyball is a sport of runs where the flow can change rapidly. The third set was close all the way: The Panthers held a 13-12 lead, then Choteau creeped ahead by 23-19, and then the Panthers came back to tie it at 24. But Choteau took the next two points for a 26-24 win. Toney started the fourth set with a block point and the Panthers went up 5-0. Choteau tied the game at 14, a pair of kills by Van Blaricom put the Panthers up 22-20 and they went on to take the win 25-21. But in the fifth set, Choteau had it going their way, running up a 12-4 lead and going on to take the set 15-6 and the match in five.
That ended the day for Jefferson much earlier than they had hoped, and it left them needing three wins on Friday to make it to Saturday’s championship bracket. A full day against the state’s top teams; could they do it?
They could. First up was Thompson Falls, the number one seed out of the West. In the first, the Panthers came back from a 17-13 deficit, with five kills by Van Blaricom providing a 20-18 lead on the way to a 25-19 win. A hard kill by Edmisten set the tone in the second, putting the Panthers up 6-0. Blocks by Toney and Livesay made it 17-10 and a sneak kill by Leiva sealed a 25-20 win. And after being tied in the third set at 6 the Panthers took control, rolling to a 25-16 win.
Next up was Florence-Carlton, the number two seed in the West. The Panthers came out a little slow, but after a tie at 7 they began to take control, going on a 13-5 run to take a 20-12 lead and coasting from there to a 25-17 win. In the second set, the Panthers digged out everything Florence sent over the net on the way to an 15-5 lead before Florence showed some life and cut the margin to 18-13. But the Panthers shut down the rally for a 25-18 win. The third set was much the same: Edmisten, Toney and Livesay combined to put Jefferson up 15-10; a couple of taps into the corner by Van Blaricom provided a 24-13 lead; and Kaera Averill finished it off with a kill for a 25-13 win.
Then it was time for another marathon with Choteau. By the time this two-hour-plus duel ended, it was the only action in the gym, and the bleachers were packed with fans who had made their way over to watch the conclusion of a great match.
Choteau won the first set, 25-20. The Panthers started the second with 6-2 run powered by a pair of kills by Edmisten, and a block by Livesay gave made it 16-13. Choteau crept back to 21-20, but the Panthers closed it out for a 25-22 win. The third saw the Panthers down 11-6, but kills by Emma McCauley and Van Blaricom followed by McCauley’s ace sparked a comeback. The Panthers tied the score at 21 and from then on it was anyone’s game. Final score; 27-25, Panthers.
In the fourth, Jefferson started with a 10-5 run, but Choteau evened the match with a 25-19 win. Now it was do or go home — and the Panthers responded. Down 13-11, it looked bad for a moment, but kills by Van Blaricom tied it at 13 and again at 14. And finally, to the joy of Panthers fans they pulled out the win, 16-14.
After that grueling day, the Panthers faced a 10 a.m. match Saturday with Broadwater, the only team to beat them in the regular season. Jefferson had defeated the Bulldogs in a return match and again in the divisional tournament, but this certainly was not going to be an easy one.
The first set was a nail-biter: A Livesay block tied the score at 17, and kills by Edmisten and Van Blaricom gave the Panthers a 22-20 lead. The Bulldogs tied it at 25 and 26, but the Panthers finally pulled out the win, 28-26. The second set was close, as well, but the Bulldogs prevailed, 25-23. The Panthers dug deep in the third set, holding on for a 25-23 win on a tap by Edmisten. And Jefferson closed it out with a 25-18 win in the fourth.
That left Huntley Project. In the past 12 or 13 years, two of the top three teams in Class B have been from the South, and Huntley Project has almost always been there. It has been in the championship match for many years and have won most; its 13 volleyball titles are the most for any school across classes.
After Friday’s 13-hour grind and the 10 a.m. wake-up call that morning, the Panthers had very tired legs — but they played their hearts out. They battled to a 25-15 defeat in the first set, and were tied at 16 in the second before losing 25-17. In the third, Jefferson within striking range after being down 10-5 early; they pulled to 21-18 before falling 25-20. It was a great finish to a fantastic year.
Jefferson High’s basketball and wrestling squads start practice on Thursday, November 18. You can be sure all three teams will be ready to build on the success that volleyball and football had this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.