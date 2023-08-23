62c33c00e0161.image.png

A Wyldman Rodeo bronc rider competes at the Jefferson County Fairground on July 1, 2022. (Quinne Shultz/The Monitor)

This is Boulder’s big weekend: The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo always brings in big crowds to enjoy one of the best Northern Rodeo Association events in the state. Since it’s late in the rodeo season, many pro riders will be doing their best to qualify for the season end. The evenings will be full of fun and excitement — a good family event for all.

