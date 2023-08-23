This is Boulder’s big weekend: The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo always brings in big crowds to enjoy one of the best Northern Rodeo Association events in the state. Since it’s late in the rodeo season, many pro riders will be doing their best to qualify for the season end. The evenings will be full of fun and excitement — a good family event for all.
The In-County Rodeo, starting Thursday at 6 p.m., is a great opportunity to see local Jefferson County cowboys participate in various events. This year’s “Big Deal” event is special: It honors “Big Deal” Joey Archibald, a special person who was loved by all of Boulder. He got his nickname because, “Big deal!” was his favorite saying.
On Saturday, look for the rodeo parade at noon, and the charity bake auction at around 3:30 p.m., when locals will enter pies and other goodies to raise money for the fair. On Saturday morning, the Boulder Chamber will host the annual car show in Veterans Park, featuring dozens of special cards, old and new.
It’s also opening weekend for Jefferson High sports. As always, the Panther cross country team will host the first meet of the year, with dozens of runners descending on Boulder for a start time of 9 a.m. on Saturday. The finish will be at Veterans Park.
There are 24 “hoofers” competing this year, and Coach Karson Klass is looking forward to another great season. The team travels to Kalispell for its next meet on Friday, Sept. 1, with a noon start.
Football, with 44 players trying out, opens its season this Friday night at 7 p.m. in Boulder against Florence, always a very competitive match-up. The JV squads will play in Florence on Monday, Aug. 28, with a 4 p.m. start. The varsity travels to Cut Bank for its second test next Friday, Sept. 5, a 7 p.m. start.
Volleyball has had a huge turn-out, with 50 girls ready to play. They’ll host Columbus for their season opener on Thursday; C teams start the action at 4 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow. The Lady Panthers will host East Helena on Monday, Aug. 28, with a 4:30 p.m. start time.
