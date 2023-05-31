After a long, wintery season, Panther tennis’ 2023 season has come to an end.
The season started slow with a slew of indoor practices and constant snow fall. By the end of April, the Panthers were set full-speed ahead bouncing from match to match.
Some highlights from the season include:
• Senior Morgan Knickerbocker’s win over Sophie Meskimen of Three Forks (6-4)
• Freshman Bailee Silvonen’s win over Addy Kraft of Townsend (4-6, 6-3, 7-5)
• Freshman Kenna Moore’s win over Harper Wolfgram of Townsend (6-4), and
• Senior Aliza Hays and sophomores Grace Quigley’s win over Rosa Powers and Grace Cochell of CJI (6-4), and
• Junior Arrate Barbarias’ win over Meskimen (6-3).
There were many other incredible matches that didn’t result in wins – including those by the first male Panther tennis players – and plenty of wins not listed above. Despite not having full courts to practice on throughout the entire season, the Panthers persevered and proved to be a developing force to be reckoned with throughout the state.
Freshmen Izaak Luhrsen and Cole Christoferson led the team through its first season with a boys’ team. Even though neither had played before, both put in the effort to learn and grow – and they’ll be back next year, ready to win division matches.
They received the “TrailBlazer awards” for their season accomplishments, and for reminding me that it’s different coaching boys.
As for the Lady Panthers, they were prepared to terminate a 17-year divisional tournament win-streak by the Broadwater Bulldogs. The girls looked set to do it too.
After some unexpected losses – and some incredible wins – the Lady Panthers landed in third and Three Forks claimed the honor of dethroning Townsend.
Regardless, four Lady Panthers earned their place in the State Class B/C Tournament. It was here where I, in my second year as Head Coach of the program, learned what it meant to be “Panther tough.”
Silvonen, one of three freshmen qualified to compete in the tournament, nearly tallied a win against Emersyn DeGroot of Valley Christian. After another win, she continued to battle through her third match of the day. Although her first season as a Panther ended sooner than we would have liked, Silvonen will be back and will push even further through the season. I have no doubt about that.
In doubles, Hays and Quigley fought tooth and nail against two tough teams, nearly landing both wins. Although we say goodbye to Hays this season, she’s joined the team at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and I have no doubt that she’ll be an instrumental addition to their team.
As for Quigley, it is my hope that she returns to our team and continues to be a fixture for the Panthers.
Also a crucial part of our regular season and state team was Barbarias. She fought tooth and nail at divisionals, and despite not qualifying to play, joined us at the state tournament as an alternate. She’s pushed herself – and her teammates – at practice. She’s battled against experienced opponents, and learned from every mistake and every win. Were she not a foreign exchange student and were able to return next season, Barbarias would accomplish even more than she did this season.
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, and Barbarias has been selected by Assistant Coach Zoey Wickens and myself to receive a Most Dedicated award. Barbarians was not alone in her efforts, and fellow first time player Grace Day also received a Most Dedicated award for pushing herself to learn and grow.
Receiving the Most Improved award for the Panthers is freshman Kenna Moore. Moore first appeared on the Panther’s courts during a summer open court, and despite not succeeding at first, she continued to try and learn. She proved to her teammates – as well as her coaches – that success doesn’t come when something comes easily to you. Success is something earned through perseverance and hard work.
The final member of our team I’d like to spotlight is senior Morgan Knickerbocker.
She entered this season, with playing tennis as her main goal. Watching her play for fun has been some of the most exciting moments of my, albeit very short, coaching career. And her final state performance, literally left me in tears.
She entered her third match of the day with one win and one loss. Although her face rarely showed it, Knickerbocker was fighting a mountain of pain. I suspect tendonitis, but she kept pushing through. Until she couldn’t push much more. Though I was prepared to forfeit the match on her behalf, she requested to finish it out.
She left it all on the court.
For this reason, she’s the inspiration behind our newest award: The Panther Tough award. I’m pleased to present her with this award, and hope she continues to push past her self expectations at one of the many college teams seeking her.
Eliza McLaughlin is also a reporter for The Monitor.
