Jefferson High School tennis found a break in the weather last week and didn’t waste any time hitting the court for a slew of matches in Anaconda and Billings.
Tuesday, April 18 was meant to open in Missoula, but a spring storm left the courts too slick for play. After some impromptu planning, four players loaded up in the school suburban and set out for Anaconda.
First to hit the court were the Panthers’ boys’ doubles team, freshmen Izaak Luhrsen and Cole Christoferson, versus Anaconda’s Cobey Strommen and Rain Lofing followed by a match with Logan Smith and Aiden James. The duo lost 2-8 in the first match and 0-8 in the second.
Freshman Elizabeth Weninger and junior Arrate Barbarias were next up against Anaconda’s Keira Skocilich and Samatha Staley, losing 3-8.
Weninger and Barbarias found better luck as singles players winning their matches 8-2 and 8-7, respectively.
Matches continued on Friday, April 21 in Billings at the Red Lodge Invitational.
Senior Morgan Knickerbocker filled the number one singles position losing to Baker – a tough competitor – 3-6, 4-6 and Wolf Point 4-6, 4-6. With warmer weather moving in on Saturday, Knickerbocker found her groove and beat Fort Benton 6-3, 3-6 (7-2); Poplar 6-4, 6-2; and Red Lodge 6-2, 7-5.
Freshman Bailee Silvonen stepped up to play with the “big dogs” this season, playing in the number two singles position for the Panthers. Although young, she proved to be a valuable asset to the team. Silvonen lost 2-6, 4-6 to Baker and 4-6, 6-7 (2-7) to Poplar; but the losses didn’t outnumber the wins for Silvonen, who beat Wolf Point 6-2, 6-2; Fort Benton 6-3, 6-4; and Red Lodge 6-4, 6-2.
In number four singles, sophomore Mikayla Murolo showed improvement from last season in her weekend matches. Murolo won in matches against Wolf Point and Poplar 6-2, 6-3 and 6-2, 6-2, respectively. Losses came against Fort Benton 4-6, 7-5 (3-7) and Red Lodge 2-6, 3-6. Murolo also competed against Baker, tying 5-7, 6-4.
On the doubles side of things, sophomore Grace Quigley and Barbarias competed in the number two position.
The two split their matches, winning against Wolf Point 6-2, 4-6, (7-5) and losing to Fort Benton 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), (3-7).
Panther Tennis will return for another busy week of matches, starting on Friday, April 28 in Helena with Townsend’s annual two-day long Dawg Bite Tournament. Following the weekend of matches, the Panthers will travel to East Helena on May 1 to take on the Vigilantes. The week will end in East Helena again for the first annual Panther Open on May 6, which doubles as the team’s senior night celebration. Members of the community are encouraged to attend these local events and learn more about Jefferson High’s growing tennis program.
Eliza McLaughlin also serves the head coach of the JHS tennis.
