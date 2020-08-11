The start of August brings high school sports closer to getting in some much needed action, and this year it will be especially great to see football, volleyball and cross country start practicing this Friday Aug. 14.
After the disappointing loss of track, tennis and golf seasons to the coronavirus pandemic last spring, students are ready to blow some steam off. Jefferson High school has come up with a plan to get practices and games started — and with a little luck, it will actually happen.
That’s not to say that everything is going to be as normal: A lot of things are going to change in order to keep the kids playing while staying safe and healthy — and safety and health is Jefferson High’s number one priority. The school’s plan should be approved and announced within the next week.
As of now, the football team is set to host Florence for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 28. We don’t know yet if fans will be allowed. The volleyball teams will travel to Choteau that day for a dual meet, with the C team starting things off at 3 p.m. We haven’t heard yet if Choteau will let fans into the gym, so keep in touch with JHS before traveling.
Cross Country will have its first meet of the year in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 29. There are guidelines on how many kids can run, how they must be spaced in the starting line, and what needs to be done at the finish line. We will do our best at JHS to put out a lot of information; please contact me at dan.sturdevant@js.k12.mt.us to be added to a weekly email list.
Unfortunately, the annual Northern Rodeo Association event in Boulder will not happen this year.
The volunteer rodeo club members have put in a lot of time to make it happen, but with the continued increase in COVID cases, the professional portion of the event was ultimately canceled. The rodeo club has come up with some fun things to take the place of the NRA event on the weekend of Aug. 28-30, so please see listings in The Monitor.
