During the March 21 Jefferson High school board meeting, coaches from each respective winter sport gave an update on the season, sharing a recap, insights and often goals moving forward.
One coach, however, was noticeably absent: Lady Panthers Basketball Coach Sarah Layng, whose resignation letter was accepted at the end of the evening.
Layng served as Lady Panthers head basketball coach for the past four years, a stretch that included a second-place finish at state during the 2021-2022 season.
“Playing in the state championship was definitely a highlight,” Layng told The Monitor. “Winning the semifinal game, knowing we’d be in the state championship, was a great moment.”
The decision to step down was not an easy one for Layng, who said she’d been thinking about it off and on for a while. The choice was a personal one, she said, and one that came at the right time for her family and her daughters.
But the timing also came as a surprise to many, including players, and Cassidy Parsons, who served as Layng’s assistant coach for the past three years. Parsons said it was Layng who inspired her to coach, and she’s grateful for the time they shared on the sidelines.
“I am truly honored I was able to spend three years next to her on the bench,” Parsons told the Monitor. “Layng, to me, embodies the female role model. She inspires young girls that a woman can be a strong leader and take on the male-dominated role of a head coach. She gives them the hope that their basketball careers can continue after high school.”
Parsons said she learned a great deal from Layng, who she said went above and beyond for the Lady Panthers.
“She would work tirelessly analyzing and building a program to individually fit each of her teams,” Parsons said in an email. “When everyone went home at night, she was still there washing her players’ jerseys, reviewing game film to make sure all the stats were posted, taking notes on what needs to be improved and shuffling through hundreds of basketball drill cards just to find the right one for practice the next day. She did
so much for her teams behind the scenes, all while selflessly giving up valuable time with her family and friends.”
There’s much Layng said she enjoyed during her time as head coach, a position she continues to hold with the track team, and there’s a lot she will miss, especially when it comes to the camaraderie with the girls.
“There were highs and lows, but there are also a lot of phenomenal memories,” Layng said. “I don’t regret my time at all. I’ve coached a lot of great girls.”
Many of these girls expressed support for Layng, sharing their appreciation for her through emails to The Monitor.
“She was the person who made me love the sport of basketball,” said Arena Faler, a Jefferson High junior.
“[Layng] helped lead our team to the state championship, encouraging us to work together and work hard,” said Brynna Wolfe, a 2022 Jefferson High graduate.
“Coach Layng was one of my favorite coaches I played for,” added Sam Zody, Jefferson High Class of 2021. “She coached me tough and that’s how I played my best. She challenged me to push myself past my limits.”
Layng would not address any other reasons for stepping down, or address challenges with the Position. However, Parsons mentioned there were some frustrations, and said Layng handled them with class and professionalism.
“[Layng] is one of the fairest people I know, which can be extremely hard when you have people who see things differently than you,” Parsons said in an email. “One of the many things I admired about [Layng] is that she never let herself fall into the pressures of others. She always relied on what she knew. Being an inexperienced coach, I learned very quickly that not everyone sees the players or the game the way I did. She always did her best to focus on her players’ mental and emotional health. Teenagers are under an immense amount of pressure from school, family, friends and even relationships. [Layng] has a knack for noticing when one of her players is off. She would always check in with them, let them vent or just make sure they knew she was there. She did the same with her assistant coaches.”
The Lady Panthers basketball head coaching position is currently open, and the JHS school board is accepting applications.
----
Additional former players (and an assistant coach) of Layng's also shared some thoughts about their time playing for her:
"I really enjoyed my time being coached by Sarah Layng, and not only did I have her for a basketball coach but also as my track coach. She is extremely competitive and would do anything to win, and that was one of my favorite things about her as a coach. She is very passionate about the game of basketball and knows the game well, making her a great coach. I learned a lot about being a team player and working hard and I have been able to apply much of what I learned under her to my life today. She made basketball fun but also pushed everyone to do their best and have a good attitude. I am very grateful for the time that I had being coached by Sarah Layng and will forever remember playing high school basketball." - Ashton Oxarart, Class of 2020
"My time being coached by Sarah was short, but sweet. I transferred to Jefferson my sophomore year and was lucky enough to play JV and swing varsity as the new kid on the team my junior year. Sarah was the JV coach my Junior year and was newly hired as the varsity coach for my senior season. The biggest thing about Sarah is that she always pushed me to be my absolute best. She helped me to celebrate my successes and helped me work harder on my failures so I could be better every game. She helped me to develop the work ethic that has given me the ability to thrive in college athletics and in life itself. I would not be the person, student, or athlete that I am today if it weren’t for Sarah Layng." - Grace Jones, Class of 2020, and current track athlete for Montana State University-Billings
"The last two years I have learned and experienced more than I ever have in basketball. Mrs Layng pushed us to be better everyday in practice because she believed in us. She took her love for the game and instilled it into us every practice, every game, and every tournament. She was a dedicated coach and from my time with her my love for the game grew." - Cameron Toney, Class of 2025
"Coaching alongside Sarah Layng was a great experience; I learned valuable lessons and coaching strategies on top of having so much fun. Sarah has impacted me since I was a junior in high school, and is a great role model for high school girls. I know I have a friend and mentor for life and I am very grateful for her and her family." - Aubrey McMaster, Class of 2018
