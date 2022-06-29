Jefferson High School's Board of Trustees opted to stay within the school community in its selection of a new athletic director, voting unanimously June 21 to hire librarian and coach Sarah Layng for the position.
Layng will succeed Dan Sturdevant, who is retiring as athletic director after 13 years in the post. He will stay on at the high school as facilities director, helping to steward the upcoming year-long expansion project.
Layng, who has worked in secondary education for fourteen years, has been at Jefferson High in several capacities for five years. She is the school’s librarian and oversees study halls and digital classes. She also helps coordinate mental health training for students within the school’s health classes.
Layng has spent 18 years in coaching positions — currently as head coach of the Panthers track and field and girls' basketball squads. The boy’s track and field team last spring won its second consecutive Class B state championship; the girls' basketball team finished second in the state. She also has a background in business and finances, which she will use in aiding the school’s secretary with the management of extracurricular funds.
Layng will continue managing the library and oversee digital classes. As athletic director, she will create activity schedules, coordinate with other high schools and manage teams' equipment and travel.
The athletic director position requires understanding of each sport’s rules as well as Montana High School Association Rules and Jefferson High School policies. The board noted that Layng’s experience and strong standing with Jefferson High sports teams, her knowledge of school systems, and her background in accounting strengthened her qualifications for the position.
Layng said that, “sports and extracurriculars have been a very important part of my life and have helped shape me into the person I am through adversity, hard work and numerous successes and celebrations. Therefore, I believe extracurriculars to be a very important part of a student athlete’s journey and enjoy being involved and supportive where I can in this process.”
As athletic director, she said, she hopes to build a positive environment and further the strength of the department by supporting coaches, advisors, and administrators. She also hopes to communicate effectively to parents, officials and other school personnel as necessary throughout the year and be a liaison to all.
Other trustee proceedings
At their June 21 meeting, the Jefferson High Trustees were updated on the school's remodeling plan, which now enters the construction design phase. The board also completed a second reading of the new Coaches Code of Conduct, developed after objections were raised about the language and enforcement of the previous code.
The board voted unanimously to rehire Anna Demars as head golf coach, Sarah Layng as head track and field coach, and Eliza McLaughin as head tennis coach. The board's next meeting will be July 19 in the Jefferson High School Library.
