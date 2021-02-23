Another busy week of sports at Jefferson High School that ended the regular season for basketball and wrestling. The post season started on Tuesday with the Lady Panthers hosting Manhattan and the boys team hosting Whitehall. The top three teams will qualify for the divisional tournaments in Billings March 3-6, currently set to take place at the Metra and Lockwood High School. More on this in next week’s Monitor.
The Panthers started the week with games against Anaconda on Tuesday, with the boys traveling to Anaconda and the girls playing Anaconda at home. The tone was set early in Anaconda, the two teams stayed close in the first quarter as Trent McMaster knocked down eight of the Panthers first quarter 18 points, Anaconda was up by three at the end of one 21-18. Then the lid went on, a thereby Braden Morris, a two by Joe Visser and a free throw by Wade Rykal was all the Panthers could get to go through the hoop. If that wasn’t bad enough, the third saw the Panthers putting in three free throws. Going into the fourth they were down 27-45. Shots started falling in the fourth but not near enough to make any dent in Anaconda’s lead and it ended up 39-66. This just happens sometimes in high school ball, but hopefully not very often for the Panthers. McMaster was the only Panther to hit double figures at 10.
At the same time the Lady Panthers were taking on the 8th ranked Class B girls, Anaconda, at JHS. The teams stayed very close in the first quarter, a basket by Sam Zody gave the Panthers a 8-4 lead with 4:26 left, but the next 6 points went for the Copperheads. Cia Stuber closed out the first with a pair of free throws to put the Panthers up 12-10. Rachel Van Blaricom put on a shooting clinic starting the second quarter with a steal and score, she then knocked down two 3 pointers and four 2 pointers to put the cats up 31-24 at the half. Dakota Edmisten took over in the third with two 3’s and a two all within a short period of time, an assist by Van Blaricom to Edmisten made it 50-32 at the end of three. The Panthers cooled off in the fourth and Anaconda pulled to within 9 with 2:50 remaining, Zody swished a pair of free throws, Edmisten added a bucket and a pair of free throws to give the Panthers a convincing 58-45 win. Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 23, followed by Edmisten with 16 in the win.
Next up was Three Forks at Jefferson.
The Panthers had a little problem getting rolling in the first quarter and to the surprise of the hometown fans, the Panthers found themselves down after the first quarter 5-8. The Three Forks fans were thinking there might be an upset, but it did not take long for that thought to disappear. Four Lady Panthers knocked down long range three pointers — Edmisten, Zody, Van Blaricom and Stuber swished the threes, Van Blaricom added 6 points on two pointers and the Panthers forged ahead 23- 14 at the half. The defenses took over in the third with both teams struggling to get many points on the board, Grace Alexander hit a three and a two to have 5 of the Panthers 8 points in the quarter. Fortunately, the Wolves were being held by the Panthers with only 4 points, making it 31-18 going into the final 8 minutes of play. Van Blaricom took over in the fourth with 8 of her 20 points and the Panthers took the conference win, 43-27. Adding to Van Blaricom’s 20 were Alexander with 7, Zody with 5, Edmisten with 4, Stuber with 3, and Olivia Lyon and Austie May with 2.
The boys game was a little rough to put it mildly and when the final horn sounded the Panthers had attempted 30 free throws, making 17. Three Forks had attempted 31, making 20. The first quarter alone saw the Panthers hit 6 of 6 free throws, a three by Tyler Harrington and a two by Jake Genger for 11 points. Fortunately, the defense was doing its job and holding the Wolves to 6. The second quarter saw the free throws still coming, but unfortunately the Panthers were only able to connect on three of the seven attempts.
McMaster and Visser helped with three pointers and it was tied at 22 at the half. Both teams stepped it up in the second half, as Harrington hit two three-pointers and a two to help the cats score 20 points. The defense held the Wolves to 17 and the lead was 42-39 going into the last 8 minutes of play. Both teams were turning it on in the fourth, McMaster hit 8 of his 20 points in the fourth, but Owen Long of Three Forks was taking over the shooting and scoring for the Wolves — he hit 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. At the same time, six of the Panthers scored in the fourth and they outscored the Wolves 24-23 to hold on to a 66-62 win. Adding to McMaster’s 20 points were Tyler Harrington with 14, Joe Visser with 9, Jake Genger 9, Wade Rykal 6, Braden Morris and Luke Eckmann 4.
The week finished off with a road trip to Townsend and again the Lady Panthers were having trouble getting the ball through the hoop in the first quarter. Townsend was enjoying their best quarter of the game with 15 points while the Panthers were held to 12. Stuber did her part by hitting a pair of three pointers and a two and it was only a matter of time until the Panthers would start clicking. Van Blaricom put the Panthers up for good with a two, a three and a pair of free throws, 21-17. May added a basket and it was 23-17 at the half.
The Panthers went on a 19-6 run in the third. Izzy Morris and MacKenzie Layng came in and hit three pointers, Edmisten added three two pointers, Van Blarcom 7 and it was 42-23 at the end of the third quarter. All 14 players on the team saw action in the fourth quarter with half of their 10 points coming at the charity line while cruising to a 52-27 win. The Panther defense held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the last three quarters. Van Blaricom led all scorers with 19 points, Stuber 9, Edmisten 8, Morris 6, Layng 3, May, Abbie Youde and Lyon 2 andAlexander 1.
The boys game brought both sides of the floor to life and kept the interest there. The Bulldogs hit first and took a 9-2 lead. The Panthers came back as Genger hit a pair of free throws and a two, and Visser added a two and a three to make it 11-12. The Bulldogs went on another run to take a 20-15 lead at the end of one. Harrington started the second with a two, Braden Morris hit a three and the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 17- 9 in the second quarter to go up 32-29 at the half. The Panthers took a 38-33 lead on a pair of free throws by Visser, but the Bulldogs regrouped and held a 44-42 lead heading into the fourth.
Rykal started the fourth with a pair of free throws to tie the game and then scored again to give the Panthers a 46-45 lead. The lead changed hands several times in the next several minutes with the Panthers holding a 50-49 lead with under a minute to go. The last 33 seconds were wild, the Bulldogs went to the line with 33 seconds left, missed but was fouled, missed two more free throws but again was fouled. The Panthers had a chance to tie the game in the last seconds but their inbound pass was stolen and the Bulldogs made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to take a 55-50 win. Their win kept them in second place. If the Panthers would have won by 9 they would have taken over second place. The Panthers placed third.
Visser led the Panthers with 21 points, Genger 9, Morris 8, Rykal 6, McMaster 4, Harrington 2.
