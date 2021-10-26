The 2021 high school cross-country season ended on a beautiful autumn day in Missoula—and Jefferson High’s "hoofers" made a great final run.
Freshman Renea Parker took second out of 154 runners in the girls race. She ran side-by-side with Emma Stolte of Broadwater for the entire course, finishing in a personal-best time of 20:33. Stolte crossed the line at 20:19, and Natalie Wood of Big Timber was third at 20:57; Porter, Stolte, and Wood have been challenging each other all fall. For the Panthers, Izzy Morris had a personal best time of 25:33, and Austie May finished in 28:17.
Meanwhile, the Panther boys finished fifth out of 23 Class B teams at the state championship meet, just 12 points out of fourth place and 17 points from third. Logan Hornung had his best time of the year, crossing the finish line in 17:49 minutes on the 3.1-mile course in 16th place. Senior Logan Gillmore finished 24th in 17:59, one second off his best time, and Luke Mest took 37th in 18:28, a personal record.
Dominick Hurlbert was 40th in 18:30, another personal record, Dylan Mikesell was 50th in 18:43, Christian Gillmore placed 70th in 19:28, and Mickey Emter was 133th in 21:54. With only one senior graduating, this team will make some noise next year.
Big Fork won the boys team trophy, followed by Three Forks and Eureka. Red Lodge took the girls crown, with Broadwater second and Manhattan third. Congratulations to all the Panthers who improved each week in a really tough sport.
Volleyball
The Panther volleyball team closed out its regular season Thursday at home against Manhattan. It was senior night for them, and for cross-country’s Logan Gillmore—an emotional moment for the seniors.
The emotions showed in the first set. Rachel Van Blaricom started the scoring with an ace, and Sophie Livesay’s block put the Panthers up 6-3. Jefferson seemed in control after Dakota Edmisten’s hard kill made it 24-22 lead, but then the offense went cold. Manhattan finished the set with a 4-0 run to take the win 26-24.
In the unusual position of being behind, the Panthers started the second with a 4-0 run, but the Tigers came back to tie the game at 4. From then on it was Panthers digging, hitting, blocking to a 12-5 lead. A kill followed by back-to-back aces by Edmisten, kills by Van Blaricom and Livesay, and an ace by Sydney Mace made it 20-10, and the Panthers went on to a 25-15 win.
The third saw the Tigers jump out to a 17-11 lead, but Coach Mike Majors’ timeout changed the flow, and the Panthers started chipping away. Baylee Toney put over a kill and Edmisten started hammering rockets; an extremely hard slam put Jefferson up 22-18, paving the way to a 25-18 win. From there, the Panthers cruised to close out the final set, 25-15.
For the match, Edmisten had 23 kills, Emma McCauley had 29 digs, Livesay made six blocks, Mace contributed 21 assists, and Van Blaricom led with four aces.
This week is the District 5B tournament in Manhattan. The Panthers go into the tournament in first place with a 9-1 conference record; Broadwater is second, Manhattan third, Three Forks fourth, Sweet Grass county fifth and Whitehall sixth. The top three teams at district will advance to the division tournament next week at Huntley Project in Worden. The top three at division qualify for state championships in Bozeman Nov. 11–13.
Football
A tough defensive struggle on Senior Night in Boulder literally came down to the final play—and Broadwater’s last-second pass felled the Panthers, 13-7, in their final regular season game.
Early on, it looked like this was going to be a wild game, as Broadwater marched down the field on its first possession, scoring with 10:21 left in the first quarter. From then on, though, it turned into a defensive battle, with senior Wade Rykal putting pressure on the Townsend quarterback nearly every play.
Jefferson came close later in the first. Dylan Root’s run brought the Panthers to the Broadwater 30, Riley Stock picked up 5 yards, Root ran to the 22, and Braden Morris went to the 10. But Morris’ pass was picked off in the end zone, and Broadwater took over on its 20.
The rest of the half was scoreless, with back-to-back sacks by Rykal and a great defensive play by Joey Visser breaking up a long pass. The teams went into half time with Broadwater holding a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers had a couple more chances in the red zone—and finally, with 1:40 left in the fourth, Jake Genger stretched out to pull in a Morris pass for a touchdown. Root’s kick tied the score at 7, and it looked like this game might go into overtime.
But Broadwater wasn’t done. Starting from their own 34, the Bulldogs moved downfield, taking advantage of a late Panther hit to get an extra 15 yards and then running for a first down on fourth and 8 with 23 seconds left. Rykal came up with his fourth sack of the game with 7 seconds remaining—but Broadwater’s pass into the end zone as the buzzer sounded sealed the 13-7 win.
Root led the Panthers with 11 carries for 82 yards, and Morris rolled up 119 yards passing, with one touchdown. Genger made two catches for 23 yards, and Tom Meyer had four catches for 86 yards. On defense, Rykal notched four sacks, and Genger made 15 tackles.
The victory left Broadwater in first place in the district, with Columbus second, Jefferson third, and Sweet Grass County fourth. On Saturday, the Panthers will travel to Red Lodge for a playoff game starting at 1 p.m.; Sweet Grass County travels to Huntley Project, Broadwater hosts Shepherd, and Columbus hosts Baker.
