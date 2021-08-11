Jefferson High School wrestlers got in some late summer action recently, competing in the Keith Pierce Memorial Tournament on Aug. 7 in Three Forks. This was a unique experience because the wrestling took place on the football field with the finals occurring under the lights. This was most likely a first for Montana wrestling.
The JHS Panthers had eight wrestlers competing in the tournament—the most athletes of any high school entered, including the AA schools. The wrestlers were Kolbe Michaud (U14, 187 lbs.), Dayton Brown (U16, 126 lbs.), Colman Thornton (U16, 138 lbs.), Brady Armstrong (U16, 170 lbs.), Leo Anderson (Junior, 113 lbs.), John Armstrong and Wyatt Rauch (both Junior, 152 lbs.), and Braeden Jones (Junior, 182 lbs.).
The tournament featured wrestlers from all high school classifications, plus several states outside Montana.
The Jefferson High wrestlers flexed their muscles in the opening rounds by putting five of their eight wrestlers into the finals. In the finals, the Panthers ran into some tough competition with only one emerging as champion. Finishes for Jefferson High School were Dayton Brown—1st, Brady and John Armstrong—2nd, Leo Anderson—2nd, Braeden Jones—2nd, Kolbe Michaud—3rd, Colman Thornton—3rd, Wyatt Rauch—5th.
The Panther wrestlers have been more active in the offseason this year than they ever have in the past, looking to build on their Western B/C Division Championship from last season. Wrestlers competed in an extensive array of camps and tournaments, including the Montana Amateur Athletic Union State Tournament in Kalispell, the Montana Open Tournament in Billings, the AAU Dual Tournament in Iowa with Team Montana, the USA Wrestling State Tournament in Butte, the Montana Intensive Camp in Kalispell, the Sydney Intensive Camp, the Summit Camp in Bozeman, The Best Wrestler Camp in Nebraska, the Disney Dual Tournament with Team Montana in Florida, the Miles City Camp, the USAW National Tournament in North Dakota, the JHS Camp, and, most recently, the Keith Pierce Tournament in Three Forks this past weekend.
The JHS wrestlers are anticipating an exciting season, so look for their results starting in December.
