The Lady Panthers volleyball teams continue to win. The teams traveled to Three Forks last Thursday night to take on the Wolves, with the C girls taking a four set win 25-21, 25-14, 15-17, 15-5. The JV girls won in four also, starting the first set with a 20-25 loss, their first of the season, but they came back to win 25-22, 15-12 and 15-6.
Both teams are undefeated in match play this year at 5-0. The varsity girls started a little slow, down 1-3 in the first set, but they came storming back strong, Hope Dobyns put over a kill that gave the Panthers a bit of fire, and back-to-back aces by Dakota Edmisten gave the Panthers a 10-9 lead. Rachel Van Blaricom scored four points in a row and Abbie Youde put the Panthers up 19-10 with a block. Van Blaricom ended a 15-2 run with a sneak kill to give the Panthers a 25-11 win.
The Wolves started the second set with a 8-4 run and kept it close for a little while, but an ace by Maddie Leiva started a Panther run that proved to be more than the Wolves could answer to. Abbie Youde finished it off for a 25-18 win. The Panthers woke up in the third, with an ace by Sam Zody making it 4-1, and power hitting by Edmisten and Van Blaricom paved the way to a 25-9 win. Those two power hitters combined for 32 of the 34 kills in the match, with Edmisten slamming more than 21 and Van Blaricom 11; they also combined for 5 blocks, Youde added 2. Grace Alexander led with 14 digs, Leiva had 16 assists and Zody had 15. The Panthers are now 5-0 and traveled to Whitehall on Tuesday for the first meeting of the two Jefferson County teams.
The JHS “hoofers” held a meet Saturday in Boulder, one of the largest meets of this COVID-19 year. A little rain and wind made it look like it was going to be a Montana day for cross country, but by the time the races started the rain cloud skirted around the course and it turned out to be a nice day for the runners. Logan Gillmore paced the Panthers, crossing the finish line in 19:13, good enough for 11th. Logan Hornung was not far behind in 19:36, Christian Gillmore 20:40, Dylan Mikesell 20:52, Christian Davis 22:34, Dominik Davis 22:58, Brendan Gallagher 24:24. Michael Emter ran in the JV race and finished in 21:28. Delaney Stearns was the only Panther girl to run varsity and took 17th in 23:17. Three Panther girls ran in the JV race, Becca Nelson 25:31, Austie May 27:40, Hailey Stiles 27:40.
This week the Panthers travel to West Yellowstone on Saturday to run on another first time course. Races start at 10 a.m.
The Panthers football team traveled to Townsend last Friday night, The first quarter saw the Panthers go three and out and the Bulldogs the same. Matt Riehl came up with a big quarterback sack to put the Bulldogs in a hole. An intercepted pass by the Bulldogs gave them good field position and they took advantage with a pass for a touchdown, PAT good, 0-7 with 6:08 left in the first. The Bulldogs added another 7 points in the quarter with 1:52 left. The Panthers were moving down the field in the last minute of the first, and a nice run by Riley Stock, followed by a pass from Braden Morris to Tom Meyer, and another run by Stock put the Panthers on the 36 as the quarter ended. A run by Stock and a pass from Morris to Meyer gave a first down to the Panthers on the Townsend 17. On third short, Dylan Root ran to the 3, then a pass from Morris to Jake Genger was good for 6 points, PAT by Caleb Smartnick made it 14-7 with 8:15 left in the half.
Neither team scored in the last 8:15 of the half. Townsend started the second half with the ball, On third and 12, a pass went just over a Panthers defender and was caught for a touchdown, PAT good, 7-21 with 10:12 left in the third. That score held until the fourth quarter. Townsend added another 7 points a little less than a minute into the fourth, Their kickoff was caught by Jace Oxarart who went all the way to the end zone for six points, PAT good by Smartnick 14-28 with 10:50 left in the game. The Bulldogs would add another touchdown making it 14-35.
Manhattan and Broadwater are tied for first in 5B, Columbus is third, Jefferson, Whitehall and Sweet Grass County are fighting for 4th-6th. Whitehall is at Jefferson on Friday, with a 7 p.m. start time. This will be senior night for the Panthers, a week earlier than what was scheduled.
Saturday the JV football team traveled to East Helena. The Panthers scored with a safety to go up 2-0 and it was 2-6 at the half. East Helena added a touchdown in the third to make it 2-12. A Zach Zody pass to John Armstrong , PAT blocked, made it 8-12 with 2:57 left in the game, East Helena added another 6 points with 2:57 left to take a 18-8 win. Next up for the JV football team is Oct. 5 at Whitehall at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.