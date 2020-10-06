Jefferson High School cross country teams experienced new territory in West Yellowstone and did well. Logan Gillmore continues to lead the Panthers finishing in 18:22, Logan Hornung 18:57, Dylan Mikesell 20:14, Mike Emter 20:29, Christian Gillmore 21:01, Brendan Gallagher 21:28, and Dominick Davis 21:29 — good grouping by the Panthers. Delaney Stearns led the Lady Panthers with a time of 22:13, Becca Nelson 24:20, Hailee Stiles 25:14, Austie May 26:06. The “hoofers” will close out the regular season on Saturday when they travel to Townsend.
Friday night the Panthers football team took on Whitehall on the Panthers home field, a game that could prove to be very important when looking at the playoff bracket.
Stingy defense on both sides of the ball saw the first quarter end in a 0-0 tie, Whitehall was able to get on the scoreboard with 5:39 left in the half, PAT good, for 0-7. Joey Visser came up with a tremendous block of a Whitehall punt, caught the ball and ran in for a touchdown. PAT good putting the score at 7-7.
Both teams kept the defensive pressure on in a good game that could go either way, a fumbled pass gave Whitehall the ball in Panther territory, at the 38 yard line. A long pass play by Whitehall put them at 13-7, PAT no good, for a lead with 7:34 left. Both teams had chances to score but it was not to be for the Panthers. This Friday the Panthers will host Three Forks in their last regular season home game. They are off the next week and travel to league-leading Manhattan on Friday Oct. 23 for the last regular season game of the year.
Lady Panther volleyball continues to roll with matches in Whitehall. The JV Panthers won in three 25-12, 25-8, 15-9. The varsity match was exciting, with the Trojans hanging tough with the Panthers in the first set. Rachel Van Blaricom started the match with a hard kill, Dakota Edmisten added a kill, 3-3, and the teams stayed close most of the game.
Sam Zody served an ace to put the Panthers up 15-10, a kill by Edmisten gave the Panthers a 18-12 lead, but the next 4 points went to the Trojans. A kill by Hope Dobyns made it 22-20 but a net serve made it 22-21 and put some excitement to both sides of the gym.
The Panthers held on for a 25-23 win. It really turned around in the second game, three kills by Edmisten and an ace by Zody put the panthers up 6-1 and they went on to win in a blowout 25-7. The third game was close in the early going with Whitehall holding a 3-1 lead, the Panthers came back with kills by Edmisten and Dobyns and an ace by Zody made it 6-3. A pair of aces by Grace Alexander made it 12-8 and the Panthers went on to win 25-20.
The Panthers played Sweet Grass County on Tuesday and will host Broadwater on Thursday. So far this year the C girls are 5-0, JV is 6-0 and varsity is 6-0.
Volleyball conference standings:
Jefferson 6-0
Townsend 4-1
Whitehall 3-3
Manhattan 2-4
Big Timber 2-4
Three Forks 0-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.