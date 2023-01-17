The Panther wrestling team took top honors in Choteau, where they competed in a two-day tournament on Jan. 13 and 14. This tournament had 26 Class B and C teams participating and is one of the toughest competitions in the state.
Jefferson had thirteen wrestlers entered into the tournament including Dylan Mikesell and Leighton LaFromboise at 120 pounds, Dayton Brown and Reed Zander at 126 pounds, Cooper Mikesell and Mike Richard at 132 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 145 pounds, John Armstrong at 152 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds, Jeyden Sullivan and Luke Jackson at 205 pounds, and Kolbe Michaud and Dylan Stevens at 285 pounds. In the first round only Zander and Richard wrestled and they won by pin. In the second round of competition ten of thirteen Panthers advanced with Brown, Cooper Mikesell, Oxarart, both Armstrongs, Sullivan, Michaud and Stevens doing so by pin.
Next up was the quarterfinals where a win would put each respective wrestler into the semifinals and guarantee them a place on the awards podium. Jefferson got on a roll and was able to advance six out of 10 into the semifinals. Both Mikesells, Brown, Oxarart and both Armstrongs were able to punch their ticket to the second day and assure themselves at least sixth place. In the first consolation round Zander, Richard and Jackson advanced by pin and they repeated that performance in the next round as well. The next consolation round would determine who would qualify for the second day of competition. LaFromboise, Sullivan, Jackson and Michaud won by pin while Zander, Richard and Stevens were eliminated. Jefferson put together an incredible first day as they qualified a team-record 10 wrestlers for the second day and were leading the tournament with 128 points. Whitehall was in second place with 117 points. All 13 wrestlers won at least one match by pin, which contributed heavily to the team points.
Ten wrestlers remained for Jefferson in Saturday’s varsity tournament, which meant they were already top eight finishers. In the opening consolation round Sullivan won by pin to place him into the top six in his weight class. LaFromboise, Jackson and Michaud were eliminated from the tournament. The Panthers stepped it up for the semifinals and were able to put four out of six into the finals and did so with dominant wins. Dylan Mikesell, Oxarart, John Armstrong and Brady Armstrong would represent Jefferson in the finals. The next round was the consolation semifinals with Sullivan picking up a win by pin. In the placing matches Brown finished sixth while Cooper Mikesell finished fifth. In the consolation finals Sullivan finished third. Jefferson was on fire and flexed their muscles in the finals. Dylan Mikesell was dominating his opponent when an injury ended the match with Mikesell winning by injury default. Oxarart faced an opponent who had beaten him twice this season. Oxarart threw him to his back twice before picking up the pin. John Armstrong faced an opponent who he was 1-1 with on the season. Armstrong dominated the match and pinned him near the end of the bout. Brady Armstrong was the final Panther to wrestle and he overwhelmed his opponent by stapling him in the first period.
Jefferson ended the tournament as champions with a total of 224.5 points, which was a 31.5-point margin of victory over second place Cut Bank who had 193 points. The Panthers score of 224.5 points set a new team record, which was 215 points set at this tournament last season.
The other Panther wrestlers that were eliminated on Friday were entered into a mixer competition. Reed Zander and Mike Richard each won matches while Dylan Stevens competed hard as well.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: We traditionally have done well at Cut Bank – which is the previous week – but for some reason Choteau has always been elusive for us. We were able to change history by winning this tournament last season, then repeating that performance again this season. To win and do so in such a commanding fashion was truly bittersweet. This team continues to amaze me each week.
Jace Oxarart has been selected by his coaches as the JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. Oxarart dominated his opponents and pinned all four in the first period. Jace also beat an opponent who had bested him twice this season.
Reed Zander had the JHS Panther Quick Pin of the week by dispatching his opponent in 20 seconds at the Choteau Tourney.
The Panthers have another busy week ahead as they host Florence-Carlton and Lincoln County (Eureka) for a dual on Thursday, Jan. 19, which starts at 5:00 pm. Jefferson will then compete in the Class BC Dual Tournament in Townsend on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 to 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.