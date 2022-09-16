The Lady Panthers traveled to Manhattan to take on the Tigers in an all-out catfight. After several back-and-forth sets, the Panthers were able to come out on top.
The C-team kicked-off the catfight with two consecutive set wins. The Tigers fought back claiming the next two sets, bringing the game to a tie-breaking fifth set.
The Lady Panthers ran away with the fifth set to win the match: 25-12, 25-15, 11-15, 14-16 and 15-8.
The junior varsity team took the court next, filling the gym with the same level of excitement that one would expect from a varsity showdown.
Sophomore Madelynn Averill led the team with 13 consecutive serves, one of them an ace, at the very beginning of the game.
After winning the first set 25-12, the JV Lady Panthers entered a back-and-forth set with the Tigers. Averill once again started that set off strong with 10 consecutive serves. The JV team claimed the second set 25-15 and went on to win the match.
With two wins in their pocket, the Lady Panthers entered the varsity showdown fired up and ready to take another scratch at the Tigers.
The Lady Panthers earned the lead early in the first set, with the Tigers trailing behind. Despite the Tigers' efforts, which reduced their score deficit, the Panthers came out on top.
In the second set, the Manhattan Tigers proved that they were a team not to be underestimated. Tied at 24-24, a timeout was called, after which the Lady Panthers returned to claim the next two points to secure the set.
In the battle over the third set, the Panthers came out on top, winning the fight: 25-18, 26-24 and 25-21.
Sophomore Cameron Toney once again led the team offensively with 13 kills, despite a collision with her teammates in the second set.
Junior MacKenzie Layng earned 19 assists throughout the match, providing kills to fellow junior Arena Faler.
Senior Emma McCauley, returning as the Panthers libero, achieved six aces and 27 digs.
Junior Clara Genger received one block throughout the night, assisted at the net by freshman Ryian Eveland.
