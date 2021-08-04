This is what happens when you win a state championship.
Jefferson High’s Sarah Layng was named Montana’s coach of the year for Class B boys track and field July 29 in front of a big crowd at Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls for the Montana Coaches Association Clinic.
Layng steered the Panthers to an unexpected Class B title in May. Jefferson took its fifth track and field title handily, besting second-place Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart and 27 other squads. In addition, Joey Visser won the individual state crown in the 300 hurdles, and Braden Morris took the title in the 110 hurdles.
Layng, who also is Jefferson High’s girls basketball coach and librarian, is the first JHS coach of the year at the school since 2005, when tennis coach Dave Hohenthal won the award. Layng’s dad, Hall of Fame basketball coach Dick Norden, received the honor twice, in 1979 and 1991.
Other JHS coaches of the year, some multiple winners, include Bob Ekblom, Dave Ternes, Hall of Fame Coach Sam Samson, Mike Charlton, and Betty Charlton. Linda Piccolo received coach of the year for drama in 1996.
Panther track and field assistant coaches Mike Charlton, Cody Ottman, Mike Ottman, Jered Padmos and Jim Connole received certificates, and Clint Layng was recognized as spouse of the year. Congratulations to all and to the kids who took State—really an honor for them and Jefferson High.
Meanwhile, we’re nearing the start of the fall sports season. Practices for football, volleyball and cross country start on Friday, August 13, and judging from the number of kids in packed open gyms this summer, the Panthers should have great teams.
