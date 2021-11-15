2021 Montana All-State Selections, Jefferson High School
- Dakota Edmisten, senior
- Rachel Van Blaricom, senior
2021 Montana All-Conference First Team Selections, Jefferson High School
- Dakota Edmisten, senior
- Rachel Van Blaricom, senior
2021 Montana All-Conference Second Team Selections, Jefferson High School
- Emma McCauley, junior
