2022 Girls All-State Selections, Jefferson High School
Rachel Van Blaricom, senior
Brynna Wolfe, senior
2022 Boys All-State Selections, Jefferson High School
Tyler Harrington, senior
2022 Girls All-Conference First Team
Selections, Jefferson High School
Rachel Van Blaricom, senior
Brynna Wolfe, senior
2022 Girls All-Conference Second
Team Selections, Jefferson High School
Dakota Edmisten, senior
Cia Stuber, senior
2022 Boys All-Conference First Team
Selections, Jefferson High School
Tyler Harrington, senior
