2022 Girls All-State Selections, Jefferson High School

 

Rachel Van Blaricom, senior

Brynna Wolfe, senior

 

2022 Boys All-State Selections, Jefferson High School

 

Tyler Harrington, senior

2022 Girls All-Conference First Team 

Selections, Jefferson High School

 

Rachel Van Blaricom, senior

Brynna Wolfe, senior

 

2022 Girls All-Conference Second 

Team Selections, Jefferson High School

 

Dakota Edmisten, senior

Cia Stuber, senior

 

2022 Boys All-Conference First Team 

Selections, Jefferson High School

 

Tyler Harrington, senior

