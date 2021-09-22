It came down to this: With 2:35 remaining in Bigfork, Jefferson High was down 20-19. It had been a tight game on a beautiful Friday evening between two very strong teams; for most of 60 minutes, they were just a point apart.
And now, at the wire, here they were again. Quarterback Jake Morris had engineered a nice fourth-quarter drive: A pass to Jake Genger, a run by Dylan Root, and passes to Tom Meyer and Joey Visser had landed the Panthers on Bigfork’s 3-yard line. And then Jace Oxarart had punched it in.
So, the Panthers were one point down, with time running down. An extra-point kick would tie it. A two-point conversion would put them ahead. Would they try for the win?
They would. It was the only way to go. But Morris’ pass got picked off—and Bigfork was able to run out the clock for the win, 20-19.
It was a great game that started off as a defensive standoff. The Panthers won the coin toss and elected to have Bigfork start on offense. A holding call on Bigfork forced them to punt—and the kick went off the side of the punter’s foot, traveling just three yards and giving the Panthers great field position on the Bigfork 41.
But Jefferson couldn’t advance, either. It punted, and Bigfork restarted on its own 16. Once again, the Panther defense did its job against Bigfork’s big front line, forcing another punt.
And this time, the Panther offense clicked. Dylan Root picked up 8 yards on one run, then scooted to the Bigfork 29 on the next; he would gain 110 yards on the night. The Panthers fumbled, but Riley Stock came up with the ball. A pass fell incomplete, bringing up a 4th and 10, but Morris showed he can not only pass but run, keeping the ball and running for a first down—and a personal foul on Bigfork put the ball on the 9-yard line.
From there, Stock ran to the 3. And after an incomplete pass left the Panthers facing fourth down at the two-yard line, Morris ran in on a keeper to put the first points on the board. The kick by Root was good, and the Panthers had a 7-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first.
Bigfork answered with a touchdown with nine seconds left in the quarter, but its two-point conversion failed. It scored again with 9:24 left in the half, and the extra-point kick hit the left goal post, making the score 12-7. Stock ran in for a TD with 5:48 left in the half, but the extra point was blocked, leaving the Panthers with a 13-12 lead at the half.
The defenses clamped down in the third quarter, and neither team was able to put points on the board. Bigfork scored on a long run with 8:51 left in the game, went for two and failed, making it 13-20 and setting up Jefferson’s final drive.
After three non-conference games, the Panthers now head into their conference schedule. This Friday night they will host Columbus, game time 7 p.m. This is homecoming, so get out and support the teams.
Cross-country
Jefferson’s “hoofers” continue to improve, becoming a closer family as they get into the heart of their season. At Saturday’s Mountain West Classic in Missoula, run on the same course as next month’s State meet, the Panthers turned in some great times.
In the boys race, Logan Gillmore finished in 18:55, with Logan Hornung just six-hundredths of a second behind. Dylan Mikesell finished in 19:24, Dominic Hurlbert in 19:53, Christian Gillmore in 20:03, Luke Mest in 20:13, Mikey Emter in 21:38 and Matt Zelenka in 24:01.
For the girls, Renea Parker finished 11th amid a big, competitive field in 19:36. Austie May ran the course in 27:54, and Izzy Morris in 28:42. The teams will take a break this week and run at Three Forks on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Volleyball
After last Monday’s disappointing loss to Broadwater, the Jefferson volleyball team bounced back with a win over a strong Manhattan team in Manhattan.
The Panthers found themselves down early in the first set, but they came back to 14-13 on kills from Rachel Van Blaricom and Dakota Edmisten, and an ace by Gracie Leiva. But the next 6 points went to Manhattan, and the Panthers weren’t able to make up the gap, falling 25-19.
The teams battled back and forth in the second set with three ties. But a kill by Baylee Toney, an ace by Lieva and a block by Edmisten put the Panthers up 15-11 and they went on to win, 25-18.
An ace by Van Blaricom put Jefferson up 2-1 starting the third set, but Manhattan stormed back to take a 10-6 lead. Riding hard kills by Van Blaricom, the Panthers worked their way back to an 11-11 tie, but again a run by the Tigers gave them a 19-13 lead. An ace by Toney ignited the Panthers and they chipped away at the point spread; a kill by Sophie Livesey, three kills by Edmisten and an ace by Emma McCauley gave the Panthers a 25-22 win.
The fourth started with the teams trading points up to a tie at 12. Then Manhattan went on a run to go up 17-12 before the Panthers could regroup. They pulled to within 23-20 but came up short, 25-21.
Then came the fifth and deciding set. The Panthers came out with fire in their eyes, and back-to-back aces by McCauley put them up 8-4. A hard kill by Toney made it 13-6, and the Panthers rolled from there to a 15-6 win—a great comeback and a great match. Edmisten finished with 24 kills and Sydney Mace made 25 assists. McCauley had 22 digs and Toney 5 blocks.
It was on to Whitehall on Saturday night. There, the Panthers fell behind 6-1 in the first set, before Leiva’s back-to-back aces made it 6-5. Hard kills by Edmisten and an ace by Mace put Jefferson up 15-10, and three more kills by Van Blaricom made it 24-10. An ace by Mace finished the set.
Edmisten started the second set with a kill, Van Blaricom added a kill and an ace, and the Panthers ran out to a 9-0 lead. Toney put over a kill to make it 13-3, another kill by Van Blaricom made it 21-12 and the Panthers saw lots of players coming off the bench to get in playing time, holding on for a 25-19 win.
The third set was not a good one. With Jefferson’s subs getting playing time, Whitehall jumped out to a 14-6 lead and went on to take the win 25-11. The Panthers came back with their core players in the fourth set and built a commanding 12-0 lead, with Edmisten and Van Blaricom trading points. The score went to 24-4 before Kaydence Lingle finished it off with a kill for a 25-7 win.
Edmisten and Van Blaricom each had 16 kills, and Van Blaricom went an amazing 25 of 25 serving with 6 aces. McCauley had 24 digs and Mace provided 15 assists.
The girls will host Three Forks on Thursday night, with C teams starting at 4 p.m. and JV and varsity to follow. The girls host Columbus on Friday night for homecoming: C teams start at 1:30 p.m. with JV and varsity after. On Saturday, the teams will travel to Choteau for a tournament.
