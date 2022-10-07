The Jefferson Cross Country teams attended Capital High's 7 of 7 race on Thursday, Oct. 6, racing against dozens of other Class AA schools.
The Jefferson Girls placed 29th overall in the 7 of 7 with 175 points.
Freshman Hannah Stevens set the pace for the team with a third place finish as the #7 racer with a time of 21:37.39.
Sophomore Austynn May was next to take the course with a 32nd place finish in 26:46.37, followed by freshman Michaela Morris with a 26th place finish in 25:22.09.
Sophomore Meredith Rieder finished 30th in her race with a time of 25:02.21. In race #3, sophomore Isabella Morris claimed 29th place in 25:09.94.
The team did not have a runner in race #1 or #2 and received a score of last place plus an additional point for each.
The Jefferson boys team placed 24th in the 7 of 7 with 160 points.
Freshman McKenon Boyd was first to take the course, finishing it in 19:02.78 in 11th place.
The team did not have a runner in race #6, and received a score of last place plus an additional point.
Junior Christian Gilmore entered race #5, taking 30th place in 20:22.29, followed by junior Dylan Mikesell in the next race with a 28th place finish in 19:30.72.
Sophomore Dominic Hulbert finished the course in 18:11.21 to take 19th place.
Juniors Logan Hornung and Luke West were the last to run the race finishing in 14th and 18th in their respective races with times of 17:53.37 and 17:26.61.
Jefferson High cross country will return on Oct. 15 for Townsend's Rusty Raisland race, where state hopeful Renae Parker will return after recovering from an injury.
