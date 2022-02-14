Jefferson High’s wrestling team delivered on its promise in a big way last weekend, coming away with third place among 41 schools at the B/C State Tournament in Billings. It was the first time the Panthers had placed in the top three since 1998.
Eleven Panthers had qualified for the tournament, hoping to extend their winning ways after capturing their second straight Western B/C crown the previous weekend. Leo Anderson and Dylan Mikesell wrestled at 113 pounds, Dayton Brown and Leighton LaFromboise at 120, Cameron Mikesell and Reed Zander at 126, John Armstrong at 145, Jace Oxarart at 152, Brady Armstrong at 170, Braeden Jones at 182, and Jeyden Sullivan at 205.
In the first round, Anderson, both Mikesells, Brown, both Armstrongs, Oxarart and Jones all won by pin, putting them into the quarterfinals. A quarterfinal win would guarantee a spot on the podium.
Anderson made that happen, winning by pin to make the semifinals and secure a place among the elite athletes at Jefferson: He is the first wrestler in school history to be a four-time All-State wrestler.
Dylan Mikesell, Brown and Brady Armstrong also won by pin, guaranteeing them All-State recognition—Mikesell’s second.
In the first consolation round, LaFromboise and Zander were defeated and eliminated, while Sullivan won by pin. In the second, Cameron Mikesell, John Armstrong and Jones won by pin to qualify for the second day of competition, while Sullivan and Oxarart were eliminated.
Jefferson closed out the first day with seven wrestlers qualifying for day two—and in second place in the team standings with 71.5 points.
Saturday’s semifinals did not go well, as Anderson, Dylan Mikesell, Brown and Brady Armstrong all were defeated. There would be no Panther wrestlers in the finals this year.
In the consolation bracket, Cameron Mikesell and John Armstrong won by pin to gain All-State status, the third for Mikesell and the second for Armstrong. Jones was eliminated, falling one match short of placing.
In the consolation semifinals both Mikesells and Brady Armstrong won by pin while Anderson, Brown and John Armstrong were defeated. Dylan Mikesell and Cameron Mikesell both won in the consolation finals for third place, while Brady Armstrong was defeated to finish fourth. Anderson and John Armstrong won their matches to finish in fifth place while Brown placed sixth.
At that point, Jefferson was still in second place, with only the finals remaining. Cut Bank was close behind, and it needed a pin from its one wrestler in the finals to overtake the Panthers.
Unfortunately, that wrestler was Austin Vanek, who had an unblemished 35-0 record and is probably the toughest wrestler, pound for pound, in the state. Vanek managed to pin his opponent early in the match, earning enough points to nudge Cut Bank into second. The Panthers, with six All-State wrestlers and 112 points, took third.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: The wrestling team represented their school well all season, and to bring home a trophy from State after a 24-year drought is a great accomplishment. Only two of the 11 All-Conference wrestlers and one of the six All-State wrestlers are seniors, so we definitely will look to improve on our finish next year. The future looks bright for Jefferson wrestling.
