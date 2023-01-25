It was a big week for Panther wrestling, as the team dominated its home duals and took third place in Townsend.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Jefferson hosted Florence, the reigning state football champs, and Lincoln County-Eureka for a dual. Jefferson faced Eureka in the first dual of the evening, with the Panthers earning the victory 45-30. Securing points for the Panthers was Dylan Mikesell, Dayton Brown, Mike Richard, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Cole Jeske, Hunter Steele and Brady Armstrong. Florence was up next for the Panthers who went on to win a very close dual 38-36. Scoring for Jefferson was Mikesell, Brown, Oxarart, Jeske, both Armstrongs and Jeyden Sullivan.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Panther wrestlers traveled to Townsend to compete in the first day of the State Class B Dual Team Tournament. The Panthers wrestled with the same lineup as the previous evening.
In the first round, Jefferson was up against Elkhorn rival Broadwater. Jefferson was able to defeat the Bulldogs 52-9. Scoring points for the Panthers was Dylan Mikesell, Dayton Brown, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Cole Jeske, Hunter Steele, Brady Armstrong, Jeyden Sullivan and Kolbe Michaud. In the second dual of the day Jefferson faced Florence, who they had beaten by a narrow margin of victory the evening before. The Panthers were able to widen the gap and secure a 42-35 victory. Scoring points for the Panthers was Mikesell, Brown, Oxarart, John and Brady Armstrong, Jeske and Sullivan. The final dual of the day was against a very short-handed Shepherd. After a bunch of forfeits the Panthers would win 54-15. Scoring points for Jefferson was Dylan and Cooper Mikesell, Brown, Mike Richard, Jeske, John and Brady Armstrong, Sullivan and Michaud. The Panthers dominated by outscoring their opponents 148-59 in the first day of the duals. Jefferson’s 3-0 record qualified them into the championship bracket for the second day of action.
In the first round on Saturday, Jan. 21 Jefferson was up against Eureka. Jefferson earned a 39-27 victory. Scoring points for the Panthers was Dylan Mikesell, Reed Zander, Jace Oxarart, John Armstrong, Cole Jeske, Hunter Steele, Brady Armstrong and Jeyden Sullivan. In the second dual of the day Jefferson squared off against the number-two ranked team in the state, the Three Forks Wolves. Jefferson has been ranked number three for most of the season, so this matchup had the potential to be very exciting. This semifinal matchup went back and forth in a tightly contested battle with the Panthers being defeated by the Wolves 43-7. Scoring points for the Panthers was Mikesell, the Armstrong brothers, Michaud and Sullivan.
The loss put Jefferson into the consolation semifinals against cross-county rival Whitehall. In another closely contested battle, the Panthers would win 42-33. Scoring points for the Panthers was Mikesell, Brown, Jeske, John and Brady Armstrong, Oxarart and Michaud. In the consolation finals Jefferson would square off against Lincoln County-Eureka for the third time in three days. The outcome was the same as the previous duals with the Panthers winning 40-33 to take home the third-place trophy. Collecting points for Jefferson was Mikesell, Reed Zander, Oxarart, Jeske, John and Brady Armstrong, and Steele. Also wrestling for Jefferson in extra matches at the duals and picking up wins was Leighton LaFromboise, Luke Jackson and Dylan Stevens.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: "We completed the week with an impressive 8-1 dual team record and a third place finish against some top ranked teams. Once again we proved that Jefferson is a competitive team and one to watch out for. We have a difficult January schedule that is designed to make us battle tested for the post season, which is rapidly approaching."
Cole Jeske has been selected by his coaches as the JHS Panther wrestler of the week. Jeske wrestled very aggressive against his opponents and went 9-1 on the week with six of those wins being pins.
Brady Armstrong had the JHS Panther Quick Pin of the week by dispatching his opponent in 18 seconds during the Broadwater dual.
The next action for the Panther wrestling team will be on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a dual in Anaconda. On Thursday, Jan. 26 they compete in a mixer in Townsend. Their final action of the regular season is senior night on Saturday, Jan. 28 when they host Fairfield.
