The Jefferson High School Panther wrestling team competed at the Western B/C Divisional Tournament in Pablo at the Salish Kootenai College on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4. Twenty-four teams participated and the top eight in each weight class were guaranteed to be qualified for state.
In the team race Jefferson finished fourth with 211 points, just behind third place Whitehall who had 230 points.
Jefferson had sixteen wrestlers entered into the tournament, which had 243 participants and was set up on 32-man brackets. Wrestling for the Panthers was Dylan Mikesell and Leighton LaFromboise at 120 pounds, Dayton Brown and Reed Zander at 126 pounds, Cooper Mikesell and Mike Richard at 132 pounds, Colman Thornton at 138 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 145 pounds, John Armstrong and Cole Jeske at 152 pounds, Hunter Steele at 170 pounds, Brady Armstrong at 182 pounds, Jeyden Sullivan and Luke Jackson at 205 pounds and Kolbe Michaud and Dylan Stevens at 285 pounds.
In the first round only five Panthers wrestled with Zander, Cooper Mikesell, Oxarart, Jeske and Sullivan all advancing. In the next round both Mikesells, Brown, Zander, Thornton, Oxarart, both Armstrongs and Sullivan advanced. The Panthers were really on a roll and stacking up the wins. In the first consolation round Michaud and Stevens won their matches while Richard, Steele and Jackson were eliminated. Next up was the quarterfinal round where a win would put them into the semifinals and guaranteed them a spot on the podium and a trip to state. Advancing was Dylan Mikesell, Jace Oxarart and both Armstrongs. Unfortunately the Panthers early morning success was starting to dwindle. During his match senior wrestler Cole Jeske was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, which really rattled the Panther wrestlers. The final round of the day would determine who would guarantee themselves a trip to state. Only Brown and Sullivan were able to advance which punched their ticket to state. Due to a change in MHSA rules for the season as the Eastern Divisional is so much smaller, there would be additional matches in each weight class to wrestle for ninth and tenth place. Jefferson did qualify several for this round, meaning they had twelve wrestlers make it to the second day.
Jefferson was in unfamiliar territory after the first day of wrestling as they were in fourth place, well below their projected finish. The Panthers did receive good news from their injured wrestler as Jeske had no spine or neck injury but did have a concussion and was doing alright.
On the second day Colman Thornton and Kolbe Michaud placed ninth while Leighton LaFromboise placed tenth which qualified three more Panthers for state. Cooper Mikesell, Reed Zander and Dylan Stevens were not as fortunate and were eliminated from the tournament. In the semifinals John and Brady Armstrong won to advance into the finals. In the next consolation round Dayton Brown was defeated while Dylan Mikesell, Jace Oxarart and Jeyden Sullivan won their matches. In the consolation semifinals Dylan Mikesell and Jace Oxarart won to advance. Next up was the consolation placing round with Dayton Brown finishing seventh, Jeyden Sullivan was fifth while Dylan Mikesell and Jace Oxarart both earned third place. In the finals both John and Brady Armstrong won to emerge as divisional champions.
Overall, Jefferson had nine wrestlers qualify for state and by doing so those athletes earned All-Conference recognition.
The next and final action for the Jefferson wrestlers will be Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11 at the State All-Class Tournament in Billings.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: We have been wrestling at an elite level all season, which made it really disappointing to see how we struggled in this tournament. The divisional tournament sets an athlete up for the state tournament and dictates where they will be on the brackets. We will certainly have our work cut out for us at state.
It is gratifying knowing we had a lot of fans travel to support the team and cheer on the Panthers, so thanks to everyone who made the trip over.
