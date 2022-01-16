The Panther wrestling team traveled to Choteau last weekend and came home with a championship trophy — easily besting 24 Class B and C teams in the two-day tournament to strengthen its place as one of the top squads in the state.
Jefferson had 13 wrestlers entered into the competition. In the first round only Colman Thornton, at 130 pounds, wrestled, and he won by pin. In the second round, nine of Panthers advanced, with John Armstrong at 145 pounds, Jace Oxarart at 160, Brady Armstrong and Kolbe Michaud at 170, and Braeden Jones at 182 doing so by pin.
Next up were the quarterfinals, where a wins would put wrestlers into the semifinals and guarantee themselves a place on the awards podium. Jefferson got on a roll, and seven out of nine advanced to the semifinals and a second day of competition: Leo Anderson and Dylan Mikesell at 113 pounds, Cameron Mikesell and Dayton Brown at 120, both Armstrongs and Jones.
In the consolation round, meanwhile, Nik Richard was eliminated while Leighton LaFromboise, at 120 pounds, and Thornton advanced by pin. The next consolation round would determine who would qualify for the second day of competition — and Thornton, LaFromboise and Oxarart won by pin while Wyatt Rauch and Michaud were eliminated.
All told, Jefferson put together an incredible first day, qualifying a team-record 10 wrestlers for the second day and leading the tournament by 35 points.
In Saturday’s opening consolation round, LaFromboise and Oxarart won by pin to place them in the top six in their weight classes. Thornton was eliminated from the tournament.
The semifinals proved very challenging, with only Anderson and Cameron Mikesell advancing. But in the consolation semifinals, Jefferson put on a dominant display of power: Only one of seven Panther wrestlers did not win and this only because two teammates, Brown and LaFromboise wrestled each other at 120 pounds.
In the placing matches, LaFromboise finished sixth. In the consolation finals, Brown, John Armstrong, Oxarart and Brady Armstrong finished third, while Dylan Mikesell and Jones finished fourth.
The finals were a repeat of the previous weekend’s tournament, with Anderson and Cameron Mikesell both facing the same opponents they wrestled in Cut Bank. The results were the same, as well: Anderson won to capture his second consecutive Choteau championship, while Mikesell finished second.
Jefferson ended the tournament with 215 points and an amazing 73-point margin of victory over second place Cut Bank. The Panthers placed a team-record nine wrestlers on the awards podium.
Coach Humphrey’s comments: “We traditionally have done well at the Cut Bank tournament, but for some reason Choteau has always been elusive for us. Since I have been coaching, our highest finish was in 2018 when we placed seventh. To win, and do so in such a commanding fashion, was truly sweet. This team continues to amaze me each week.”
Colman Thornton was selected as Panther Wrestler of the week. Thornton wrestled up a weight class the previous weekend and went 0-2. At Choteau, he was back down to his regular 132 class and went 4-1 on the first day.
Jace Oxarart had the Panther Quick Pin of the week, dispatching his opponent in 32 seconds.
The Panthers have another busy week ahead. They host Florence for a dual on Thursday, January 20, then traveling to Townsend for the Class B-C Dual Tournament, January 21-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.