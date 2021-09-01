Do not worry about the chemistry of this year's Jefferson High volleyball team. The squad returns ten seniors, the most in Coach Mike Majors' nine-year tenure, and all but one of those girls have played together since ninth grade—and some were on the same club teams before that.
This is the sort of bunch that finishes each other's sentences, laughs at each other's (pretty funny) jokes, and clearly enjoys being in the same gym together. "I wouldn't choose anyone else to hang out with," said Dakota Edmisten, a primary hitter who was named first-team All-District last year. "We've been there with each other through everything," Kaydence Lingle added.
And, to the point of this young season, they play together nicely. After four years on the same side of the net, they understand well each other's abilities and weaknesses; they communicate a lot on (and off) the court; and they share a strong sense of court awareness—where to be when. "We all work together really well," setter Sydney Mace said.
The question: Will that camaraderie be enough to finally take the Panthers to State?
Twice in the last three years, Majors' teams have cruised undefeated through the regular season and District 5B playoffs—only to fall short at the Divisional tournament. Last season, the Panthers fell in the first Divisional round to Roundup and never recovered, bouncing out of the consolation bracket two games later.
The girls remember that Roundup match-up well. "We should have had that game," Edmisten said. "We came in nervous," added Brooklyn Pancoast. The referees were strict. Some players were in unaccustomed positions.
And also: The Divisionals are just a tough crowd. Majors says District 5B teams need to raise their games to match up consistently with the likes of Huntley Project, Joliet, and Colstrip, which consistently field tall and talented squads.
That said, he added, the District won't be a walkover this season. Townsend, which played the Panthers to five sets last fall, will return nearly all its starters. Manhattan's entire team will be back. Majors expects Three Forks, under new coach Shann Mack, to emerge as a force.
For their part, the Panthers will be without five key players lost to graduation. Grace Alexander was an All-State libero, anchoring the defense. Hope Dobyns and Abbie Youde were "really good" blockers, Majors said; and Sam Zody and Maddie Leiva were strong setters.
That leaves some openings on this year's squad. Gracie Leiva and Mace start the season as setters. Pancoast, who emerged last year as one of the Panthers' strongest athletes, will be a key blocker. Sophomore MacKenzie Layng is "coming on strong," Majors said, as a setter and defensive specialist. And junior Emma McCauley will take over as libero. Four other underclassmen, Majors said, could see varsity action.
The front-line hitters are intact from last year: Edmisten, Majors said, should be in the running for All-State this year; and Rachel Van Blaricom, who made the All-District second team last year, "looked awesome" in summer practices.
The Panthers' self-assessment: They're more athletic than previous teams. "We have fast girls, scrappy girls, girls who can cover," said Lingle. That was on display last Friday, as Jefferson swept Columbus in its season opener. Grace Leiva made 12 assists as setter, and McCauley performed well in the libero position, with 15 digs. Edmisten and Van Blaricom racked up nine kills each, while Pancoast had three blocks.
Of course, that was just one game. But the Panthers say they're motivated—still angry with themselves about last year's sudden end to their run. They're conscious of the expectations, from themselves and others, to do better. "Since freshman year, we've been saying we're going to win state when we're seniors," defender Kennedy Winstead said.
Might they pull it off? Majors, of course, is circumspect: Chemistry is not the same as performance. Van Blaricom, who leads the team in swagger, is less so. If everyone stays healthy, she said, "we're going to have an undefeated season again this year. We're not going to lose a set in our district. And we're making it out of Divisionals, no matter what.
"You can quote us on that."
