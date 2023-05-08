The Jefferson High track and field teams finished the regular season strong last week, with both boys and girls placing second at the KLH meet in Missoula.
The Panther boys racked up 87.5 points, well behind winner Loyola-Sacred Heart, with 121.5, but ahead of Florence-Carlton’s 75 and Broadwater’s 58. A total of 20 schools competed.
Top-10 finishers included Luke Oxarart, 7th at 100 meters in 11.81, 5th in the 200 in 24.00, 9th in the shot put at 38’ 11”, and 7th in the javelin at 127’ 1.50”. Jack Johnson took 5th in the 400 meters in 55.35, while Logan Hornung was 3rd in the 800 meters, in 2:09.57, and 4th in the 1600 meters in 4:50.24.
McKenon Boyd placed 9th in the 800 in 2:17.17, and Luke Mest was second in the 3200 in 9:51.48. Dylan Root extended his hurdles streak winning the 110-meter race in 15.08 and the 300 in 40.66.
In the field events, Dalton Noble won the shot put with a throw of 50’ 6” and took 3rd in the discus at 135’ 10”. Tavan McMaster was 6th in the shot put at 40’ 10.50”. Hunter Stevens took 2nd in the high jump at 5’10”, and won the triple jump at 40’ 2”. Zach Anderson was 5th in the high jump at 5’ 8”. John Armstrong placed 6th in the pole vault at 10’ 6”; his teammate Cooper Mikesell took 10th at 9’. Luke Strizich finished 3rd in the long jump at 19’ 11.25”, and Luke Mondloch was 7th in the triple jump at 35’ 4”.
Broadwater won the girls’ title with 77 points; Jefferson was right behind with 75, well clear of Twin Bridges, 55, Loyola, 44, and Seeley-Swan, 43.
For the Panthers, Clare Ronayne took 5th in the 100, in 13.53, and 4th in the 400 in 1:04.58. MacKenzie Layng was 2nd in the 200, in 28.22, and 4th in the javelin at 102’10”.
Renae Parker won both the 800 meters, in 2:25.71, and the 3200, in 12:12.39, while Hannah Stevens took 2nd in the 1600 in 5:48.86. Emma McCauley placed 4th in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.66 and 5th in the long jump at 15’ 3”, and won the triple jump at 33’ 7.50”.
The 4x100 relay team of Arena Faler, McCauley, Layng and Ronayne took 4th in 52.91, while the 4x400 relay team of Ronayne, Stevens, Faler and Layng took 2nd in 4:25.12, Joslyn Bucley placed 7th in the discus throw, at 92’ 7”, and 10th in the javelin at 86’ 1”.
Next up is the District meet at the Special Events Center at Belgrade High School this Friday, May 12. Start time is 9:00 a.m. Divisional track is May 18 in Laurel, and the State meet is May 26-27 in Butte.
Meanwhile the Jefferson boys’ golf team continued its torrid spring, winning the Three Forks invitational golf meet with a total team score of 314. Tyson Lee led the Panthers with a 75, while Ben Werner scored 80, Colin Field 74, Marcus Lee 86, and Keyan Coate 85. Three Forks finished a distant second at 348, with Manhattan Christian at 355, Big Timber 361, Townsend 370, Manhattan 381, Ennis 386, Whitehall 416, and Lone Peak 454.
Celi Chapman led the girls’ squad at Three Forks with an 89. Jessie Harris shot 101, Erin Lindsay 103, and Maryah Lindsay 121 for a team total of 414.
