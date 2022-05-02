Almost as quickly as the April snows melted, the spring sports schedule is winding down—and Jefferson High’s team are aiming for a big postseason.
The Panther boys golf team keeps winning. In Missoula for a two-day meet last weekend, the boys took first place with a combined score of 649—28 strokes better than runners-up Anaconda and Loyola. Tyson Lee was Jefferson’s top individual performer, taking third with a two-day score of 158. Preston Field placed fourth at 159, Luke Eckmann was seventh at 165, Ben Werner ninth at 167, and Colin Field 16th at 177.
Bigfork won the girls title with a team score of 836, and Jefferson took second at 860. Celi Chapman won the girls individual title with a two-day total of 163, while Jessie Harris tied for seventh at 207, and Maryah Lindsay was 16th at 227.
Tennis
The Panther tennis squad competed in the large, two-day Dawg Bite tournament held both in Helena and Boulder. Friday’s snow and cold rain put a damper on things, but most matches were played—and Saturday’s conditions were much better.
Among the Panther scores, Candela Ruiz de Erenchun defeated Macee Jensen of Three Forks 6-0, 6-0, Lavinia Tanesch of Granite, 7-5, 6-2, Lucia Miranda of Fairfield, and Lauren Stone of Three Forks 6-3, 6-2, and lost to Hailee Wang of Fort Benton 3-6, 3-6. Morgan Knickerbocker defeated Laure Stone 6-1, 6-2, and Macee Jensen of Three Forks, 6-3, 4-6, 7-4.
Macee Murolo defeated Sophia Meskimen of Three Forks in a marathon 6-7, (4-7), 6-3, 7-1, as well as Maddie Doney of Fort Benton 7-6, 7-3, and a Three Forks player, 6-3, 6-3, and lost to Danicka Tucker of Granite. Mikayla Murolo lost to Sophie Meskimen of Three Forks 2-6, 3-6, and Kamree Preaton of Fairfield 2-6, 2-6, and defeated Lexijo Craft of Fort Benton 5-4. Joleen Quigley lost to Alu Kotter of Three Forks 4-6, 4-6.
In doubles action, Rylee Baird and Shayna Williams lost to Three Forks’ Alicia Deriana and Ruby Warden 4-6, 1-6, and to a Fort Benton team. Williams and Grace Quigley lost to Fort Benton, 2-6, 3-6, Fairfield, 3-6, 2-6, and Three Forks, 2-6, 3-6. Ida Kalderon and Mikayla Munrolo lost to Three Forks, 3-6, 1-6, and Rylee Baird and Joelle Quigley lost to Fairfield, 3-6, 3-6, and Three Forks, 2-6, 3-6.
This is the final week of the tennis regular season. The Division meet is May 13 in Butte, and State is May 19–20 in Bozeman.
Track & Field
The Panther track and field teams took part in the large Butte Central meet last week. They were a little shorthanded, and the results reflected that.
The boys placed an unaccustomed sixth out of 15 teams, their 42 points well behind first-placed Laurel’s 99 and Beaverhead’s 77. The girls squad notched 10 points, good for 14th place; Laurel won the girls meet with 125, and Beaverhead finished second with 84.
Among the boys, Tom Meyer finished eighth in the 100 meter in 11.66 seconds; Jace Oxarart was 11th in the 100 at 11.77 seconds; Michael Emter was eighth in the 200 meter in 23.36 seconds; and Jack Johnson was eighth in the 800 meter in 2:12.46. Dominic Hurlbert took third in the 1,600 meter, 4:50.54; Logan Hornung was eighth in the same race, 4:57.18, and Luke Mest placed second in the 3,200, 10:47.55.
Braden Morris won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.54 seconds and was fourth in the 110 hurdles, 15.69 seconds. Dylan Root placed second in the 300 hurdles, 42.07 seconds. Abram Williams was ninth in the shot put at 40’, while his teammates Dalton Noble finished 11th at 39’ 4” and Tavan McMaster was 15th at 37’ 9”. Jake Genger was seventh in the high jump, 5’ 10”, while John Armstrong finished 10th in pole vault, 10’, and Riley Stock was 12th in the same event, 10’. The 4x100 relay team took third in 44.23 seconds.
Girls in the top 16 included Clare Ronayne, 14th in the 100 meter in 13.52 seconds; and Emma McCauley, sixth in the long jump, 15’ 2.50”, and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, 17.18 seconds. Kai Taylor took fifth in the shot put, 32’ 4”, and fifth in the discus at 99’ 4”. MacKenzie Layng was seventh in the javelin at 98’ 5”, and Arena Faler placed 16th in the same event at 82’. The 4x100 relay team took sixth in 54.29 seconds.
This is the last week of the regular season for track and field. Tuesday, the teams were scheduled to compete in Anaconda, and Saturday they are in Missoula. The District meet is Friday, May 13, in Belgrade. Division is May 20 in Laurel, and State is May 27–28 in Great Falls.
