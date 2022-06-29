Jefferson High School’s sports teams excelled in the classroom as well as on the fields, track, gym floors and courts. Varsity team members maintained an overall grade point average of 3.634 over the 2021-22 academic year.
Among 12 varsity teams, the cross country squad averaged a GPA of 3.833. Footballers averaged 3.799, while volleyball came in at 3.791 and boys’ golf earned 3.774.
Girls’ basketball team members averaged a 3.769 GPA, while girls’ track came in at 3.759 and girls’ golf at 3.755. Boys’ basketball earned an average of 3.626. The tennis team averaged 3.550; speech and debate came in at 3.473; boys’ track was at 3.471; and wrestling was at 3.013.
