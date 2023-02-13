Jefferson High’ basketball teams closed out their regular season last weekend with games against Broadwater High. The girls won handily, while the boys lost — and showed just how tightly packed the district boys’ playoff will be.
Townsend and showed how tight the 5B boys teams are with the Panther boys losing 48-50 and the Panther girls taking the win 79-43
In the boy’s game, Broadwater went up 19-14 in the first quarter, but the Panthers gained a point back in the second, going into the half with a 4-point deficit. They outscored the Bulldogs, 13-5, in the third to go up 40-36. But in the final period, Broadwater outscored Jefferson, 14-8, to escape with a 50-48 win.
Dalton Noble led the Panthers with 14 points, while Hunter Stevens had 11, Zach Zody 9, Dylan Root 8, Michael Emter 4, and Luke Oxarart 2.
The Lady Panthers overpowered Broadwater, 79-43. MacKenzie Layng hit three 3 pointers and led the team with 22 points, while Arena Faler had 14, Izzy Morris 13, Jessie Harris 12, Austie May 6, Brocklyn Miller 4, Haleigh Henschel 3, Cameron Toney and Clara Granger 2 each, and Avery Popp 1.
Now come the District 5B playoffs, set for this Thursday through Saturday at the Special Events Center in Belgrade. The Lady Panthers receive a first round bye by virtue of their second-place regular season finish; they will play the winner of the Whitehall/Manhattan game at 4:30 on Friday. Top-seeded Sweet Grass County also has a bye. In Thursday’s opening round, Three Forks plays Broadwater Thursday at 6:00 p.m., and Manhattan takes on Whitehall at 7:30 p.m.
In the boy’s bracket, Jefferson plays Sweet Grass at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, followed by Broadwater against Whitehall at 4:30 p.m. Three Forks and Manhattan have byes and await the winners.
The top three teams in each bracket advance to the division championship in Billings March 2-4. Good luck Panthers!
